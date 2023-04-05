Four Wayne-Sanderson Farms employees have been honored as members of the International Production and Processing Expo’s Young Leaders Under 30 Program.
Employees recognized by the program include Trevor Conner, hatchery superintendent at the company’s Albertville, Alabama hatchery; Cameron Roig, debone supervisor at the company’s Kinston, North Carolina processing facility; Johnathan Scott, picking room supervisor at the company’s Hammond, Louisiana processing facility; and James Thomas, processing superintendent at the company’s Pendergrass, Georgia processing facility.
Beginning his career with the company in 2020, Conner has served in the roles of receiving supervisor and feed mill supervisor prior to serving in his current role as hatchery superintendent.
He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture Communications from Auburn University.
“Leaders in the poultry industry are going to face many challenges for years to come, and I don’t have a doubt in my mind that we will overcome all obstacles,” said Conner.
“I thoroughly enjoy working in the poultry industry, and I am eager for the years ahead.”
The Young Leaders Under 30 program has the goal of engaging and investing in the next generation of young professionals, between the ages of 21 and 29, who work for companies directly involved in the production and processing of poultry and other meat or the production of animal and poultry feed, all while celebrating their status as promising leaders within their respective companies.
Honoree Roig began his tenure with Wayne-Sanderson Farms in 2022 as a member of the company’s corporate trainee program and later transitioned to his current role as debone supervisor.
He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Business and Economics and a Master of Science degree in Agricultural Economics from Louisiana State University.
The Young Leaders Under 30 Program is sponsored by the American Feed Industry Association, the North American Meat Institute and the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association. These organizations recognize professional leadership qualities through the program, and provide exposure to the world’s larg-est annual trade show involving the production and processing of meat and poultry products, and the manufacture of animal food products.
The program also provides opportunities and education to fur-ther training in each honoree’s respective industry.
Beginning his career with the company in 2017, honoree Scott was a member of the nation’s third largest poultry producer’s corporate trainee program and later served as a live receiving supervisor and specialty supervisor.
He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Economics from Alcorn State University.
Honoree Thomas has over five years of experience with the company including experience as a logistics analyst, management trainee, production supervisor and processing superintendent.
He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Valdosta State University.
“The poultry industry is blessed with many talented young leaders who are poised to lead our industry into the next generation of poultry production, and I am extremely proud of the number of those leaders that work for Wayne-Sanderson Farms,” said Clint Rivers, president and chief executive of-ficer of Wayne-Sanderson Farms.
“Thanks to programs like this, our industry leaders will be equipped with the knowledge, skills and abilities necessary to achieve their career ambitions.”
