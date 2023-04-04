BOAZ – Snead State Community College is seeking its next head women’s basketball coach after parting ways with former coach Tonya Bogle.
Bogle was first hired to lead the Lady Parsons basketball program in November 2021. Over two seasons, she compiled a 15-37 overall record, including a 4-20 finish this past season.
Bogle’s teams went a combined 13-23 in conference play, failing to qualify for the ACCC Championship Tournament in both seasons.
Before being named head coach, Bogle served as an assistant coach for the 2021 season – which was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic – under then-head coach Jason Shields. Prior to joining the Snead State staff, Bogle collected 33 years of coaching experience at the high school level.
“On behalf of President Dr. Joe Whitmore, I can say wholeheartedly that the Parson Family is grateful and thankful for Coach Bogle’s hard work and dedication over the last few seasons in leading our women’s basketball program,” said Snead State Athletic Director Mark Richard.
“Our hope is the next coach we hire can bring in a new energy and can return this program to one that can consistently compete at the highest level while also continuing to place an emphasis on academic success and the development of high-character student-athletes.”
As the hiring process is underway, Richard announced Daryl Douthard, who has worked on staff as an assistant coach for the past two years, was named the Lady Parsons’ interim head coach to oversee team activities during the search process.
