CROSSVILLE, Ala. — Class 2A Southeastern remained unbeaten by spoiling Crossville’s homecoming game, rolling past the Lions 48-20 on Friday night at Crossville Memorial Stadium.
The Mustangs (5-0) set the tone for the night when Ben Hall returned the opening kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown. It was the first of Hall’s three touchdowns. The junior receiver/defensive back caught five TD passes in a 57-53 triumph over Holly Pond on Sept. 16.
Southeastern’s Nathan Howell recovered a fumble on Crossville’s second offensive play at the CHS 23-yard line. Three plays later, Jackson McMillian tossed a 21-yard TD pass to Wyatt Reid with 9:33 left in the first quarter. Rafael Nino’s extra point made it 14-0.
Crossville’s Steven Juan returned the kickoff 33 yards to his 48, from where the Lions (0-6) launched a 52-yard scoring drive behind the rushing of Juan, who carried seven times on the nine-play drive. Quarterback Caleb Causey sneaked across from the 1 for a touchdown with 5:28 remaining, cutting it to 14-6.
With 2:05 on the clock, McMillian found Hall for a catch-and-run that turned into an 87-yard TD play, as Crossville missed a pair of tackles.
Crossville responded by driving for a first-and-goal at the 4, but the Lions settled for a 24-yard field goal by Cristian Rodriguez, trimming it to 21-9 with 6:47 to go in the second quarter.
Reid returned the kickoff 39 yards to the Lions’ 45. A pair of penalties pushed Southeastern back to its 41, but McMillian hit Jarrod Williams for 41 yards on a third-and-24 play. Two plays later, Williams ran 4 yards for a touchdown with 3:08 left. Nino kicked it to 28-9.
On the Mustangs’ first series of the second half, McMillian connected with Reid for an 82-yard TD pass that came with 6:20 remaining.
Juan’s 30-yard kickoff return gave the Lions excellent field position, and they capitalized by getting a 31-yard field goal from Rodriguez with 1:55 left in the third period. His kick made it 35-12.
The Mustangs took the kickoff and drove for their final offensive TD of the night, which came on Gerald Sprayberry’s 14-yard run with 9:43 left in the fourth quarter. Juan blocked the extra point.
Hall collected his final TD on the first play after the kickoff, as he scooped up a CHS fumble and returned it 40 yards to the end zone with 9:12 to play. Nino’s conversion gave Southeastern a 48-12 advantage.
Causey broke free for a 24-yard TD run with 45 seconds to go in the game. He passed to Juan for two points, making the final score 48-20.
Juan finished with 131 yards rushing while Causey gained 91.
