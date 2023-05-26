Edna Mae Hornsby
Boaz
Edna Mae Hornsby, 83, of Boaz, passed away May 23, 2023, at her home.
Survivors include her daughters, Annette Tracy (Duane), Deborah Huff, Connie Moore, Rebecca Weary (Tony), Connie Sherwood; son, David Hornsby; nine grandchildren; two great- grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were Friday, May 26, 2023, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery # 1 with her son- in- law, Duane Tracy, officiating. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Infant Antonio Chavez
Boaz
Infant Antonio Chavez, four months old, of Boaz, passed away Monday, May 22, 2023, at Children’s Hospital.
Funeral services were Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at The Chapel of The Holy Cross Catholic Church in Albertville. Burial was at Memory Hill Cemetery. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his parents, Antonio Chavez and Rosario Jimenez; and his brothers and sisters, Ramon Chavez, Leonardo Chavez, Lucio Chavez, Jennifer Chavez and Emilia Rose Chavez.
Henry Simms Jr.
Crossville
Mr. Henry Simms, Jr., 70, of Crossville, died on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at his residence.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Mr. Simms is survived by his wife, Joan Simms; daughters and sons-in-law, Christine (Kevin) Lewis, of Albertville, Amber Kilgore (Jeff Mardis), of Altoona, and Brandi (Dave) Chapman, of Crossville; five grandsons; one granddaughter; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Melody (Debra) Crutchfield, of Boaz, and Sheila (Allen) Bennett, of Crossville; brother-in-law, John Burch, of Arab; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Sue Horvath-Botts, and Gina (Dean) Russell both, of Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
Martha Martin
Albertville
Martha Martin, 81, of Albertville, died May 25, 2023, at her home.
Services will be May 31, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home with Bro. Mark Adams officiating. Burial will be at Marshall Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include her daughter, Anita Janke (Mark); sons, Mark Martin (Teresa), Doug Martin (Sherry Williams) and David Martin; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
