An Albertville man faces charges of driving under the influence after he crashed into an apartment Saturday evening.
According to Assistant Police Chief John Amos, 36-year-old Lorenzo Martin Ambrocio was arrested and charged with DUI and resisting arrest after his SUV crashed into an apartment at Willow Creek Apartment Complex on Alabama 205 just after 4 p.m. Jan. 21.
A written police report shows Ambrocio was driving an SUV on Textile Avenue when he slowed at a stop sign at Alabama 205.
For an unknown reason, Ambrocio suddenly accelerated, crossing Alabama 205 into the parking lot of the apartment complex, jumped a curb and drove across a grassy area before plowing into the side wall of an apartment.
A female resident was inside the apartment at the time of the crash, but was unhurt in the incident, Amos said.
Albertville Fire and Rescue and Albertville Police responded to the scene.
One officer and one firefighter crawled through the debris and into the vehicle to assess any injuries Ambrocio may have had when he became highly combative, Amos said.
During the struggle, the firefighter received a serious arm injury.
Ambrocio was ultimately subdued and taken into custody, Amos said.
Officers noticed a “distinct and powerful” smell of alcohol coming from Ambrocio. He was charged with DUI, resisting arrest, and giving false information to law enforcement. He also had an outstanding warrant, Amos said. Additional charges relating to the injury inflicted on the firefighter may be forthcoming, Amos said, as detectives continue to investigate the case.
Amos said the vehicle was towed from the scene with “severe and disabling” damage. The apartment complex also sustained major damage.
Amos said it is policy when a building is damaged as in this case, firefighters and the city’s building inspector are summoned to assess the building for stability.
