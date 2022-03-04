Charles W. Smith is being remembered as a man who loved the City of Boaz and had the city’s best interests at heart.
Smith, mayor of Boaz from 1996-2000, died Feb. 25, 2022. Funeral services were Feb. 27 at McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. Wayne White and Keith Dodd officiating. Burial was in Forrest Home Cemetery.
“In an increasingly rapid rate, those citizens born out of the ‘Greatest Generation’ are slipping away,” said Boaz Historian Wayne Hunt.
“Charles and his wife, Betty, lived in Boaz their entire married life. After his education in engineering at the University of Alabama, Charles went to work for NASA in Huntsville working on the Saturn and Apollo rocket projects.
“I always listened intently as he talked about his days with NASA. I asked him one day if he ever met Wernher von Braun. He said many times von Braun came to his area of work and on one occasion got to speak with him.”
Smith took a job with Goodyear Company in Gadsden in 1965 and worked for 30 years there before retiring.
Along the way, Hunt said, Smith earned and MBA from Jacksonville State University and taught advanced level math classes at Snead State Community College.
“He was unquestionably the smartest man I’ve ever known,” Hunt said. “Oftentimes, his conversation was far above my head. Yet, he had a way of making you understand it and feel comfortable talking to him.”
Smith worked as a bailiff for Judge Tim Riley for about 20 years. Riley said he will miss Smith’s stories, levity and dry sense of humor.
“He always was a joy to work with,” Riley said. “He was able to see things from a different perspective. He would say things like, lawyers just don’t think like engineers. And he often told me this job didn’t pay nearly as much as some of the others he had held over the years, but he enjoyed coming to court. He told me once he would pay me to be able to sit in court sometimes to hear what goes on!”
Smith loved music and served as director for a number of choirs in the area. He also sang with the Keytones Quartet for many years, Hunt said.
“His life was lived as an absolute constant,” Hunt said. “Dedicated to church, family and community, he served at whatever level he could to make a difference. He never saw an obstacle as a problem, but rather as an opportunity to overcome.”
Smith was also an Army veteran, having served in the Korean Conflict.
He is featured on the Boaz Veteran Mural as one of six Boaz mayors who were veterans. He also served as a Boaz City Council member.
“Charles was a good man,” said Boaz City Councilman David Ellis. “He served the community well. He always did a good job. He had the best interests of the city at heart.”
Riley said he will miss Smith immensely.
“He did so many different things in his life,” Riley said. “He was a very intelligent man. He was just a good man and a good Christian man.
“He’s a really good person to have by your side all these years.”
Hunt agreed
“I will greatly miss seeing Charles around town and even more my visits with him,” Hunt said. “He truly fit the description of an outstanding citizen.”
