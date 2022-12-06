This article is an opinion.
Foods such as mushrooms, garlic, broccoli, turmeric, and ginger help boost your immunity naturally.
An easy immune boosting recipe using all the above ingredients:
Boil Jasmine rice. While boiling your rice add ½ teaspoon of Turmeric to the rice.
In a separate pan, prepare your vegetables. *amount based on # of servings prepared*
Combine broccoli, mushrooms, minced garlic and very small amount of raw ginger root (ginger is spicy so just a little will do) and sauté your vegetables creating a stir fry. As an added benefit, use a cast iron skillet to add extra iron to your meal. *Chicken or beef is optional.
And if you don’t have time to make a full meal to boost your immunity, make a cup of tea. Elderberry or Echinacea teas are easy to find and easy to prepare.
Wellness Wednesdays is brought to you courtesy of Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater in Albertville. This week’s submission is written by SMPA Fitness Manager Tricia Morris and Myah Mason.
