An auction to benefit the FFA and FCCLA programs at Crossville High School is scheduled for Saturday, April 22 in the school’s gymnasium.
FCCLA is an acronym for Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.
Registration for the auction begins at 5 p.m. The auction, which features items made by CHS students and donated items, starts at 6.
“The taco truck [from Santa Teresa] will be set up at 5 for people to be able to purchase dinner before the auction starts at 6,” Crossville FFA teacher Adam Amos said. “So come hungry, bring your friends and family and enjoy a fun night at the auction.”
Concessions will also be available.
Amos and Angel Blanks have been preparing for the auction for several months. Blanks teaches family and consumer sciences at CHS.
“Come out and support both Crossville FFA and Crossville FCCLA and see the many great items the students have worked so hard to make this semester,” Amos said.
“We will have many handmade items from Adirondack chairs, to benches, fishing rods, tumblers, welcome signs, plant hangers, sublimated items, cornhole boards, stools and others. The list goes on.
“We have also been blessed with many businesses and industries donating items to be auctioned off as well, such as blowers, chainsaws, spa packages, tools, bird feeders, grills and other items.
“We are very grateful for the support so far, and we are excited to see the gym fill up and have a great auction.
“All money raised will be used to further grow our programs and provide opportunities for students to learn real world workforce skills that will remain with them the rest of their lives.”
For more information about the auction, contact Amos at ajamos@dekalbk12.org.
