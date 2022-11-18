ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Albertville Rotary members donated $20,000 to the Strong Arm Community Food Bank during a meeting Tuesday, Nov. 8.
During a recent meeting, Randy Epperson, of the food bank, told members they were struggling to come up with the funds needed to repair or replace an engine in a large delivery truck.
“We needed $10,000 between now and the end of the year,” Epperson said. “We were doing a campaign to raise the money. The Rotary Club was the first time I’d spoken about it. They very generously donated $20,000. We are overwhelmed and very grateful.”
Rotary members stepped up to fill the need and then some.
“Upon hearing the presentation by Randy Epperson of Strong Arm Community Food Bank and their need, some of the members were impressed enough to make a call to challenge the club members to contribute to meet the need,” said Albertville Rotary President Charles Bailey. “Several members stepped forward to contribute and things just took off from there with the final amount coming to $20,000.”
The Albertville-based food bank collects, packages and distributes donated food to needy individuals, particularly low-income individuals in the Sand Mountain area, including Marshall, Blount, Etowah, and DeKalb counties among others.
“First and foremost, we want to thank Jesus Christ for providing the Strong Arm Community Food Bank with servants who are willing to dedicate so much of their time and talents to help those in need,” Epperson said.
“There are many more we want to thank: To Mitchell Grocery Corp. Without their continued support the food bank would not be possible; To the Albertville Rotary Club whose generosity has been overwhelming. Their recent donation has given us financial support so we can finally service our equipment and assure it is reliable to support the organization through material handling and transportation of food; Last but not least to all the churches and citizens throughout our communities who continue to support such a worthy cause.
“We are seeking to partner with more churches who want to form a ministry to provide assistance to those in need. You can reach us at strongarmfoodbank@gmail.com.
“Your continued support will assure Strong Arm Food Bank remains a healthy ministry for many years to come. We would love to hear from you.
“Finally, if you are interested in helping us help our neighbors in need, you can support us by going online at www.givebutter.com/strongarmfoodbank or P.O. Box 2107, Albertville, AL 35950.
“We are a 501 c3 organization, so your contributions are tax deductible.”
