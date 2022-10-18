BOAZ, Ala. — Members of the community poured into Old Mill Park on Saturday morning for the Walk to Defeat ALS event in support of locals Bill and Sherry Stallings.
Bill was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in August 2021 after several months of increased tiredness and shortness of breath.
“It went from shortness of breath to can’t breathe at all,” Sherry recalled. “It took a little over nine months to finally get a diagnosis and figure out what was wrong with him.
“The thing about ALS is it affects everybody different,” she added. “There’s no handbook that says, ‘Well if this has happened to you, then this is what it is and here’s the stages you’ll go through.’ For instance, his has started in his diaphragm. Most of the time, that’s a sign of the end stages, but that’s where his started.”
During the August 2021diagnosis, doctors said Bill would die in about one year’s time. But he is defying the odds he was presented. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, the former UPS driver celebrated his 67th birthday — “going on 68,” Bill said.
“We’re proud he’s made it,” Sherry said.
Bill, a native of Glencoe, retired from UPS about four years ago. Before his retirement, he worked for the company for more than 42 years. He is a 1974 graduate of Glencoe High School.
Sherry, a Boaz native, owns and operates Mill Street Deli in Boaz.
The couple married in 1998. They are parents to three children and have four grandchildren.
Thanks to the support of the community, Sherry said they were able to double their initial goal of $10,000 raised for the ALS Association. The ALS Association works to help meet the various needs of people like Bill, who have been diagnosed with ALS.
“I can’t even find the word for it,” Sherry said, when asked to describe the level of support her family has received over the last 12-18 months. “It’s just overwhelming. It really is.
“Not only do I love Boaz — of course that’s where I’m from, I’ve lived here my whole life — but the surrounding area. That’s what I call a community,” she added. “It’s not only the city or town you live in, but it’s the surrounding that makes it a community, and the support has just been overwhelming.”
Sherry said family members from as far as Red Bay were on hand Saturday. One of the couple’s daughters and her family, who live in Minnesota, were unable to attend.
“[Bill and Sherry] been a beacon on this community, and they deserve all the support they’ve gotten,” said Kelli Whorton, a Boaz resident and supporter of the Stallings family.
What is ALS?
ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that gradually robs people of their ability to walk, talk, swallow and eventually breathe. ALS has no known cause or cure, and there is no effective treatment to halt or reverse the progression of the disease.
ALS was identified in 1869 by French neurologist Jean-Martin Charcot, but it became more widely known internationally in 1939 when it ended the career of one of baseball’s most beloved players, Lou Gehrig. For many years, ALS was commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.
The disease is very rare, only affecting about 5.2 people per 100,000 in the U.S. population, according to the National ALS Registry. There are only about 5,000 new cases in the U.S. per year. It is considered extremely rare in people age 18 and younger.
Symptoms
The onset of ALS can be so subtle that the symptoms are overlooked but gradually these symptoms develop into more obvious weakness or atrophy.
The initial symptoms of ALS can be quite varied. One person may have trouble grasping a pen or lifting a coffee cup, while another may experience a change in vocal pitch when speaking.
Early symptoms may include:
• Muscle twitches in the arm, leg, shoulder, or tongue
• Muscle cramps
• Tight and stiff muscles (spasticity)
• Muscle weakness affecting an arm, a leg, the neck, or diaphragm
• Slurred and nasal speech
• Difficulty chewing or swallowing
The first sign of ALS usually appears in the hand or arm and can show as difficulty with simple tasks such as buttoning a shirt, writing, or turning a key in a lock. In other cases, symptoms initially affect one leg. People experience awkwardness when walking or running, or they may trip or stumble more often. When symptoms begin in the arms or legs, it is referred to as “limb onset” ALS, and when individuals first notice speech or swallowing problems, it is termed “bulbar onset” ALS.
As the disease progresses, muscle weakness and atrophy spread to other parts of the body. Individuals may develop problems with moving, swallowing (called dysphagia), speaking or forming words (dysarthria), and breathing (dyspnea). Although the sequence of emerging symptoms and the rate of disease progression can vary from person to person, eventually individuals will not be able to stand or walk, get in or out of bed on their own, or use their hands and arms.
Individuals with ALS usually have difficulty swallowing and chewing food, which makes it hard to eat. They also burn calories at a faster rate than most people without ALS. Due to these factors, people with ALS tend to lose weight rapidly and can become malnourished.
The rate at which ALS progresses can be quite variable, as well. Although the mean survival time with ALS is two to five years, some people live five years, 10 years or even longer.
ALS affects people of all races and ethnic backgrounds.
Although the disease can strike at any age, symptoms most commonly develop between the ages of 55 and 75.
Men are slightly more likely than women to develop ALS. However, as people age, the difference between men and women disappears.
Learn more at ALS.org.
