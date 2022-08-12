One of the owners of Joe’s Pawn Shop in Albertville now faces federal charges in connection to a raid last week at the business.
Joe Cephus Campbell III was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm according to court records. He was previously charged with first-degree receiving stolen property charges.
Ashley “Ash” Lightner, assistant special agent in charge for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said Campbell turned himself in to federal authorities Tuesday. He was later released after posting a $100,000 bond.
In court papers filed Monday, ATF Special Agent Phillip Sangster alleges Campbell “knowingly possessed a firearm in or affecting commerce” even though he had previously been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year.
Campbell was convicted of conspiracy to deal in firearms without a federal firearms license in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Alabama on Oct. 18, 2007.
He was sentenced to 24 months in jail for the offense.
Members of the ATF, U.S. Secret Service and Marshall County Sheriff’s and District Attorney’s offices executed search warrants at the pawn shop on Aug. 4.
During the investigation, agents seized more than 260 guns and accessories, along with more than $42,000 worth of goods believed to be stolen from Walmart, Lowes, Target and Home Depot. An additional $88,000 in cash was seized at the business. During a press conference earlier this week, Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims characterized the alleged stolen property to be in the original new packaging.
The goods were taken from the Pawn Shop building and loaded into awaiting semi-trailers.
Campbell, 47, his mother and store co-owner Wandarine “Wanda” Campbell, 75, and store employees Santo Feliz Andres, 21, of Ruby Avenue, Albertville; John Calton Eller, 52, of Winfrey Road, Boaz; Zachary Mathew Shake, 23, of Oneonta Cut-Off Road, Albertville; and Dylan Wayne Green, 23, of Bearden Road, Albertville, were arrested during the Aug. 4 raid and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property. All six have since posted bond and been released from the Marshall County Jail.
Campbell is expected to have a bond hearing Aug. 16 at the Federal Courthouse in Huntsville. Preliminary hearing for the new, federal charge is expected Sept. 7. Lightner said the investigation into Joe’s Pawn Shop continues and additional arrests and charges may be filed.
Court filings
In the criminal complaint, Sangster said Joe’s Pawn Shop is comprised of a two-story building. The first floor contains the shop’s public storefront and several storage rooms. The second floor contained more storage rooms.
Most of the firearms seized in the raid were discovered in a second-floor storage room. Campbell was also discovered in a second-floor room utilized primarily for shipping activities.
Sangster said Campbell was in the room alone. The room contained 3D printers and several boxes full of magazines, packaging and shipping labels.
Campbell said in the room he created or modified firearm magazines that were then shipped.
The shipping labels discovered had a number on them that corresponded to a box of magazines on the shelves. The numbers also corresponded to a drawer that contained a firearm associated with the respective magazine.
“I believe that working with the firearms is an essential part of creating the magazines that are then shipped,” Sangster said.
Neither Campbell nor the business holds a federal firearms license, Sangster said.
Sanger also argued he believes many of the firearms found in the building were not manufactured in Alabama and therefore affected interstate commerce.
The Alabama Secretary of State said Campbell first incorporated Joe’s Pawn Shop Inc. on March 3, 1998, at 11411 U.S. 431, Albertville.
Joe’s Pawn Shop Inc. was dissolved on Dec. 23, 2010, but investigators have seen that a business in the name of “Joe’s Pawn Shop” has continued to operate at that location.
Business closure
Sims said the Sheriff’s Office seized various items and guns but did not seize the shop itself. The business has been returned to the owners and may reopen at some point in the future. The business’ Facebook page lists the business as “permanently closed.” Phone calls made by The Reporter went unanswered Thursday.
Sims urged anyone who may have pawned items at Joe’s Pawn Shop to contact Joe or Wanda Campbell or a representative of the business about retrieving the items.
“We do not have control over the business,” Sims said. “We also cannot give legal advice. Those with pawn tickets may need to consult with an attorney about their rights.”
Ashley “Ash” Lightner, assistant special agent in charge for the ATF Nashville Field Division, attended the press conference Monday, saying the ATF will continue to trace the firearms, working to see if any had been reported as used in a crime.
“We are going through them as we speak,” Lightner said. “It is just going to take time.”
Sims said his investigators continue to sift through pawn tickets and receipts.
“Because of the sheer volume of pawn tickets and receipts, it will take time to examine those to determine if any other property may be stolen or not,” Sims said. “We ask the public to be patient as this is still an ongoing investigation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.