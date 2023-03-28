Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies have new tools to help children cope during times of crisis.
On Friday, Pat Brooks and Jerry O’Neal brought 52 “Fearless Packets” for deputies to keep with them.
The Fearless Project was launched by Brooks and Rachel Hopper with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.
The project provides small bags given to children during traumatic situations, such as domestic violence calls or vehicle accidents.
“This project will help children in crisis situations overcome their fears and will let them know we care about them,” Sheriff Phil Sims said.
“This will allow us to build that trust between children and law enforcement in stressful situations. Thank you, Pat, for your dedication and hard work.”
When Brooks faced a serious illness, she had to look at the fears she was facing and make the choice to be an overcomer. Soon after coming out of surgery, she created Fearless & Friends. She had a vision to bring her friend “Fearless the Lion” to life helping other know they can be bold as they face life’s challenges.
She envisioned a Fearless Packet in trucks of police officer’s cars for children of all ages. As these packets are distributed in emergency situations, every officer becomes a hero and a friend of Fearless the lion.
Each bag includes a soft handmade blanket; Fearless the Lion book; the Fearless coloring book with crayons; a child’s toothbrush and toothpaste; and a Pop-it fidget toy with pokable bubbles.
Each bag costs about $25.
O’Neal said he has known Brooks and her family for years and knew her project helped numerous children.
“I’m a student pastor as well as a real estate broker,” O’Neal said. “In my company, Southern Elite Realty, we do everything based on God first and all other dreams after that.
“I was praying in the fall and felt like God wanted me to do a mission project with my company. I give a community accomplishment award to my agents, and I want them to give back to the community.
“Adam Hammond happened to be in my office when I announced my plan. We teamed up and started this.”
Between Hammond and O’Neal’s employees, more than $3,000 was raised to start the Fearless Project in Marshall County.
“We are going to continue this through at least 2023,” O’Neal said. “I’ve reached out to a lot of Realtors who have either provided funds or items for the packets. I also started reaching out to the women’s groups in my church, Cove Baptist Church in Owens Cross Roads, and there are three women committed to making the blankets. It is a beautiful project.”
To help continue the Fearless Project, contact Brooks at 256-759-7733 or email patbrooks39@hotmail.com or www.fearlessroar.com for more information.
