Doris Dean Thomas
Formerly of Boaz
Mrs. Doris Dean Thomas, 87, was born December 29, 1934, in Boaz, AL. to the late Clarence and Rosella Brooks Edmondson. She gained her angel wings on June 13, 2022.
Mrs. Thomas was preceded in death by her husband Glyn Thomas; a daughter Donna Taylor; a sister Marveline Sims; and a nephew Mike Sims.
She is survived by her sister, Linda (Bennie) Calloway, of Southside, AL.; two grandchildren, Brittany (Jason) Wafford and Daniel (Kirsten) Taylor; three great-grandchildren, Matthew Brasfield, Avery Brasfield and Addison Wafford; two nieces, Marsha (Keith) Gibson and Susan Looney; two nephews, Chris Gillian and Gary Sims; two sisters-in-law, Jane Moore and Vessie Watkins; and special friends, Vonnell Fowler, Cheryl (Jeff) Oliver, Linda Massey and Maureen Bullion.
Memorial services were Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Humbles Chapel Church on Buena Vista Rd. near Huntingdon with Bro. Andy Hampton officiating. Bruceton Funeral Home of Bruceton, Tenn., assisted the family.
Thomas Wortham
Boaz
Mr. Thomas Wortham, 83, of Boaz, died on Friday, June 17, 2022, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the McRae Chapel with Jerri Manasco officiating. Interment will follow in the Crestwood Memorial Cemetery.
Mr. Wortham is survived by his wife, Gaile Wortham; daughters and sons-in-law, Robin and David Mitchell, of Georgia, and Jamie and Kyle Massengale, of Athens; son and daughter-in-law, Jonathan and Stefanie Wortham, of North Carolina; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandsons.
The family are accepting flowers or donations to the Crestview Church of Christ Missionary Fund.
Terry Wayne Gilliland
Chandler Mountain
Terry Wayne Gilliland, 60, of Chandler Mountain, passed away on June 16, 2022.
Funeral services were Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Chandler Mountain Baptist Church with burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery. Rev. Danny Wise officiated. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his daughters, Brandy Whisenant and Terry (Greg) Smith; sister, Martha (Tommy) Gibbs; brother, Ricky Sherrell; seven grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Randolph “Doc” Daniel
Horton
Randolph “Doc” Daniel, 95, of Horton, died June 19, 2022, at his home.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Fairview Baptist church of Nixon Chapel with Bro. Glenn Pankey officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery.
Survivors include two daughters, Kathy Dove (Randy) and Cynthia Grimes (Andy); son-in-law, Albert Canady; sister, Jean King; brother, Sid Daniel; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Kelly Roden Galligan
Albertville
Kelly Roden Galligan, 38, of Albertville, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South due to complications of diabetes.
She is survived by her son, Jackson Galligan; special friend, Jimmy Richards; parents, Martha and Rickey Roden; brother, Rickey Wayne Roden (Kendra Walden); sisters, Zena Bailey (Justin), Lisa R. Argo (Lonnie), Tammy O’Neal (Robert) and Shannon Hopkins; grandmother, Mavis Brown; several nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins.
Funeral services were Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial at Nixon Chapel Cemetery. Rev. Farrell Blanks officiated the service.
Kenneth Cody Howard
Boaz
Kenneth Cody Howard, 36, of Boaz, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022, at his residence
Funeral services were June 21, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial at Liberty Cemetery. Rev. Alan Hallmark officiated. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Mr. Howard is survived by his mother, Dianne Barnes (Randy); brother, Jamie Howard (Jennifer); grandfather, Ray Thompson; three nieces; aunts, Amanda Malone (Joey), and Donna Shelton (John Eric; and girlfriend, Tamika McKensie.
Barry Scott Nail
Attalla
Barry Scott Nail, 43, of Attalla, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at his home.
A memorial service was at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Rev. Nelson Childress officiated.
He is survived by his mother and step-father, Dawn and Harold Moody; step-brother, Alan Moody; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Barbara Ann Davis
Altoona
Barbara Ann Davis, 90, of Altoona, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South
There will be a memorial visitation Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 3 until 5 p.m. at her home located at 1190 Grandview Dr. Altoona, Alabama 35952. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Mrs. Davis is survived by her husband, Henry Taylor Davis; daughters, Linda Hester (Tim), and Chris Whisenant (Lee); son, Bill Davis; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Jeannine Wingard; and a host of nieces and nephews.
