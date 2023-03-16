Two men died in a two-vehicle wreck early Thursday morning.
According to Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent, his office was dispatched at about 5:50 a.m. Thursday to the 9500 block of Union Grove Road in Union Grove for a two-vehicle wreck.
One driver, Jason Lee West, 46, of Guntersville, was declared dead at the scene.
The second vehicle’s driver, Brent Anthony Word, 31, of Geraldine, was transported to Marshall Medical Center North where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the incident. No further information has been released.
Nugent said multiple local first responders and law enforcement agencies assisted at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.