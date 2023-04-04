Applications are available for anyone interested in serving on the Albertville City Board of Education.
During a City Council meeting Monday night, council members learned Mike Price’s term will expire and a replacement is needed.
Applications are available at City Hall from City Clerk Phyllis Webb. Applications will be accepted for the next two weeks, then candidate interviews will be set, Webb said.
The only requirement for school board members is the candidate live within the Albertville city limits, Webb said.
In other business, council members also:
• Approved an alcohol license request from the Hampton Inn, located at 210 Alabama 75.
• Approved requests to rezone property at 721 Mathis Mill Road from R-2 to M-1; and at the corner of Rose Road and George Wallace Drive from M-1 to R-3.
• Introduced an ordinance to set the price for solid waste, inert, refuse and recycling collection and disposal for residential customers within the city limits. The council will take up the matter at a future meeting. A date has not yet been set.
• Appointed Council Members Charles Bailey and Jill Oakley as voting delegates to the Alabama League of Municipalities Convention on May 10-13.
The next City Council meeting will be April 17 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.