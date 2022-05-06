Two victims were injured in a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday in Albertville.
According to Assistant Police Chief John Amos, Tyler Townson, of Guntersville, was driving a Department of Transportation service pickup truck southbound on U.S. 431 when he attempted to turn left onto Edmondson Street and into the Dollar General parking lot.
He said he did not see a white Mustang, driven by Jaeden M. Eastburn, of Trussville. The pair of vehicles collided in the intersection.
Eastburn and a juvenile passenger were both transported to Marshall Medical Center South for treatment. Eastburn was seriously injured while the passenger suffered minor injuries, Amos said.
No citations were issued, Amos said.
Townson was not injured in the accident.
DOT workers are in the area installing new traffic signals and expanding a right turn lane on Edmondson Street to U.S. 431. No additional workers were injured in the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.