Defending Class 5A girls state champion Guntersville tipped off the 2022-23 prep basketball season in The Reporter’s coverage area with a 44-36 victory at Madison Academy on Thursday night.
Head coach Kenny Hill’s Lady Wildcats face Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa on Saturday at 6 p.m. in the Hazel Green Tipoff Tournament.
Guntersville returns senior guard Olivia Vandergriff, the reigning 5A Player of the Year who is verbally committed to Lipscomb University in Nashville.
Joining Vandergriff as returning girls All-State players in The Reporter’s coverage area are Guntersville’s Tazi Harris (5A honorable mention) and Sardis’ Jayda Lacks (5A third team).
Boys All-State players back from the 2021-22 season are Guntersville’s Brandon Fussell (5A second team) and Geraldine’s Jaxon Colvin (3A honorable mention).
New head coaches for the 2022-23 campaign are JD Cotten, Albertville, varsity girls; Eli Jones, Asbury, varsity boys; Cliff Mitchell, Douglas, varsity girls; and Jeremy Lacks, West End, varsity girls.
Jones succeeds the legendary Johnny Pelham, who retired from coaching after 33 seasons. Pelham, who started the varsity program at Asbury, remains as the school’s athletic director.
Asbury will feature a father-and-son duo at the varsity level, as Eli’s father, Jimmy, enters his seventh season as the school’s girls head coach.
Fyffe moved down from 3A to 2A while other teams saw their area opponents change under the AHSAA’s reclassification for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. Areas for the next two years are:
2A, Area 12 — Fyffe, Collinsville, Gaston and Sand Rock
2A, Area 13 — West End, Decatur Heritage, Falkville and Holly Pond
3A, Area 14 — Asbury, Geraldine, Plainview and Sylvania
5A, Area 13 — Boaz, Crossville, Douglas and Sardis
5A, Area 14 — Guntersville, Arab, Fairview and Scottsboro
7A, Area 7 — Albertville, Grissom, Huntsville and Sparkman
Games scheduled for next week are:
Monday, Nov. 7
Crossville at Oneonta, VG only, 6:15
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Gadsden City at Albertville, VG 6, VB 7:30
Asbury at Hanceville, VG 5:30, VB 7
Gaston at Crossville, VG 6, VB 7:30
Life Christian at Marshall Christian, VG 6, VB 7:30
Sardis at St. Clair County, VG 5:30, VB 7
Thursday, Nov. 10
Douglas at Asbury, VG 6:30, VB 8
Crossville vs. Lincoln at Oneonta, VG only, 5
Brindlee Mountain at Fyffe, VG 6, VB 7:30
North Sand Mountain at Geraldine, JVG and VG only, 6
Sardis at Sand Rock, JVG and VG only, 6:30
Friday, Nov. 11
Boaz at DAR, VG 6:15, VB 7:45
Fort Payne at Douglas, VG 6:30, VB 8
Guntersville VG at Thompson Veterans Day Classic
Marshall Christian VG at Eagle Invitational, Hueytown
Saturday, Nov. 12
Crossville vs. Ardmore at Supreme Courts, VB only
Guntersville VG at Mortimer Jordan Veterans Day Classic
Marshall Christian VG at Eagle Invitational, Hueytown
