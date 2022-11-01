Five teams in The Reporter’s coverage area qualified for the AHSAA state football playoffs, which begin Friday, Nov. 4 and conclude with the Super 7 State Championships at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium from Wednesday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 2.
Tickets for the first three rounds are $10 each and must be bought on GoFan.com. There is no reserved seating in any round.
CLASS 5A
Boaz (4-6) at Russellville (6-4)
Friday, 7 p.m.
» Listen on FM 93.5
The first meeting between the Pirates and Golden Tigers will take place in the postseason. Boaz earned the No. 4 playoff seed in Region 7 while Russellville won the Region 8 crown.
Russellville, whose head coach is John Ritter, is making its 36th state playoff appearance. In first-round games only, Russellville is 23-3 at home while Boaz is 0-13 on the road.
The Pirates have reached the postseason for the 19th time. Head coach Jeremy Sullivan has guided them to five straight appearances.
Russellville closed its regular season with a 32-31 loss to Athens. The Golden Tigers lost despite owning a 31-7 lead early in the third quarter.
Boaz enters the postseason riding a three-game winning streak, including rallying from a 20-7 deficit to beat Lee-Huntsville 21-20 in the regular-season finale.
BHS sophomore quarterback Tyler Pierce has completed 152-of-260 passes for 1,925 yards and 12 touchdowns. Senior Gavin Smart is Pierce’s top target with a Boaz single-season record 64 receptions for 781 yards and seven scores.
Sophomore running back leads the Pirates with 828 yards rushing on 135 attempts. He’s ran for 10 touchdowns.
Presley Fant, a freshman, has gained 472 yards on 105 carries. He’s rushed for six TDs.
CLASS 5A
Guntersville (8-2) at Fairview (7-3)
Friday, 7 p.m.
» Listen on FM 95.9
The Wildcats are the No. 3 seed from Region 7, while the Aggies claimed the No. 2 spot in Region 8.
Guntersville is making its 34th postseason appearance but is only 1-13 on the road in first-round games. The Aggies are in the playoffs for the 19th time.
GHS holds a 19-3 series lead against Fairview, which lost its last two games of the regular season to Russellville and Randolph.
“We are excited to be in the playoffs for the 11th consecutive season,” Guntersville head coach Lance Reese said.
“Traveling to Fairview for the first round will be a tremendous challenge. We are very familiar with them having been in our region previously for two seasons.
“Last year, Fairview made a playoff run to the semifinals. Coach [George] Redding does a great job at Fairview. They have one of the best running backs [Eli Frost] in the state. We will need to play well in all areas of the game to have a chance.”
The Wildcats wrapped up their regular season with a dominating 49-7 triumph over Albertville in the 108th renewal of the state’s oldest prep football rivalry. Guntersville led 28-0 at halftime and 49-0 in the fourth quarter before AHS threw a long touchdown pass to avoid the shutout.
Eli Morrison finished 8-of-9 passing for 137 yards and three touchdowns, with Evan Taylor catching four passes for 70 yards and two scores. CJ Gomera led Guntersville’s rushing attack with 97 yards and a TD on 15 carries.
“The win against Albertville was a big one for our football team,” Reese said. “We have been struggling on offense lately. It was good to be able to throw the ball effectively and find more balance on offense.
“I was proud of the effort of our players on defense. We really ran to the ball well. Brandon Fussell, [defensive lineman] Cole Bryan and John Michael McElrath all had interceptions.”
Guntersville increased its series lead against Albertville to 55-47-6. Lance Reese improved to 10-3 against the Aggies.
CLASS 3A
Geraldine (7-3) at Winfield (9-1)
Friday, 7 p.m.
» Listen on FM 107.5
The Bulldogs and Sylvania tied for second place in the Region 6 standings, but a loss to Sylvania put them on the road in the opening round of the state playoffs.
Geraldine and No. 5 Winfield have met once, with the Pirates claiming a 34-7 victory in 2015 in the opening round of the 3A postseason.
Winfield has won seven games in a row since suffering a 49-42 loss to No. 2 Gordo. The Pirates average 42.6 points per game and allow only 12.5. They’ve scored 56, 52 and 62 points in wins this season.
The Bulldogs are making a school-record 16th consecutive postseason appearance. Overall, this is their 25th appearance. They are 0-15 on the road in first-round games.
Geraldine wrapped up the regular season by whipping Crossville 42-13 in the 101st renewal of the Battle of Skirum Creek.
Carlos Mann paced Geraldine’s rushing attack with 62 yards on three carries. Jaxon Colvin had five attempts for 60 yards, and seventh-grader Jon Beck Wade had 12 rushes for 56 yards.
Colvin finished 6-of-8 passing for 121 yards and three scores.
Giovanni Mata led the Bulldogs with seven tackles, followed by Joseph Garcia with five.
CLASS 2A
Red Bay (6-4) at Fyffe (10-0)
Friday, 7 p.m.
The top-ranked Red Devils launch their pursuit of a state championship by hosting Red Bay, a team they own a 4-0 record against. All four meetings have occurred in the postseason.
The Tigers earned their 31st state playoff berth by finishing as the No. 4 seed in Region 8. They suffered losses to Hatton and Phil Campbell in their final two games of the regular season.
Red Bay scored 50 or more points in four of their six wins, including 58 against Hackleburg.
Region 7 champion Fyffe is the only unbeaten team in 2A. Fyffe’s streak of seven straight region titles currently leads the AHSAA. The Red Devils have won 26 area/region titles since 1974.
Fyffe’s 10-0 regular season marked the program’s state record 16th undefeated regular season. Over the last nine regular seasons, head coach Paul Benefield’s team is an incredible 87-2.
The Red Devils achieved their 42nd state playoff appearance, which is tied for third-most all-time. The leaders are Colbert County with 46 appearances and Sweet Water with 43.
Fyffe is 19-1 in first-round home games since 1998.
Logan Anderson leads the Red Devils’ rushing attack with 1,129 yards and 24 touchdowns. He’s averaging 11.9 yards per carry.
Brodie Hicks has rushed for 847 yards and 12 TDs. He averages 9.4 yards per carry.
Fyffe quarterback Blake Dobbins is 14-of-21 passing for 315 yards and nine touchdowns. Evan Chandler has six catches for 172 yards and four scores.
Defensive lineman Tucker Wilks is Fyffe’s top tackler. He has 23 solo tackles, 25 assists, four sacks, six quarterback hurries and 10 tackles for loss.
CLASS 2A
West End (7-3) at Aliceville (9-1)
Friday, 7 p.m.
The Patriots’ prize for making their first postseason appearance since 2016 is a trip to Pickens County to face No. 4 Aliceville, the Region 5 champion. It’s the first meeting between the programs.
Aliceville is riding an eight-game winning streak since losing to 6A, Region 6 runner-up Center Point. The Yellow Jackets have scored 50 or more points four times this season and average 44.4 points per game.
West End earned its 22nd state playoff berth and its first under second-year head coach Derrick Sewell. The Patriots have a 10-21 playoff record and are 2-11 on the road in the first round. Six years ago, the Patriots whipped Lamar County 41-7 on the road in the opening round.
West End’s seven wins are their most in a season since a 7-4 finish in 2007.
