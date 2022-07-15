Boaz leaders are pondering whether or not to build a new fitness court within the city limits.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama and the National Fitness Campaign have partnered to design the outdoor fitness court.
The 2022 National Fitness Campaign offers schools and communities the opportunity to apply for grant funds which would be matched local funds to pay for installation of a seven-station fitness court.
The court would include a seven-movement full body workout comprised of core, squat, lunge, push, pull, bend and agility exercises.
Adults of all ages and ability levels would be able to use the court. An app would be available to assist users track their progress.
Organizers must prove the city will make wellness a priority, choose a site that is visible, centrally located and heavily trafficked, and include pedestrian infrastructure.
The court is estimated to cost $142,000.
Grant funds of up to $50,000 are available but must be applied for. No one knows how much, if any, grant money the city would qualify for.
Assembly costs are $25,000. A concrete slab is required and may be installed by city workers or as an in-kind donation and is valued at $20,000.
Total cost for the court is up to $160,000 if the court has custom artwork – valued at $25,000 - installed on the rear wall.
However, Mayor David Dyar isn’t convinced the court is needed in the city.
“We have a new rec center,” Dyar said during a city council meeting Monday night.
“We have several other projects we are trying to finish up and some are coming in over budget.
“I’m wondering what kind of use we would see in the winter months and the summer months? It would be an outdoor facility.”
Dyar said preliminary discussions with recreation officials have led to the suggestion the court by installed near the newly constructed rec center on Elizabeth Street.
No action was taken during Monday’s meeting.
