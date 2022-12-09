This article is an opinion.
My life is filled with memories of Kenneth Colvin, who went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 2.
Kenneth and my late mother, Shelba Hammonds Allen, enjoyed telling folks they were double first cousins. Mother’s parents were V.B. and Grace Hammonds, and Kenneth’s parents were Verdree and Ophelia Colvin. V.B. and Ophelia were siblings, as were Grace and Verdree.
Kenneth, 86, was three months older than my mother, which put them in the same grade when they started to school. Both of them skipped a grade due to being double-promoted at Painter School. They were proud members of Crossville High School’s class of 1953.
My younger son, Brady, is 6 years old. When I was Brady’s age, I thought Kenneth was my uncle. That’s how close our families were due to the bond between Kenneth and Momma.
At 6, I was standing with others my age on the front pew of the choir loft at Liberty Baptist Church, singing in the youth choir Kenneth directed. I treasure those memories.
Kenneth was there when I was saved during a Sunday night service in July 1978, and he was there a couple of months later when I was baptized in Holsonback’s pond.
Kenneth earned the nickname “Ears” for obvious reasons. Kenneth entertained me by wiggling his ears when I was a “kid of a boy,” a term my Granddaddy Hammonds used.
Kenneth drove an 18-wheeler for years. If his route brought him through Tuscaloosa, he’d stop and call just to check on me when I was a student at the University of Alabama. I’ve never forgotten his kindness, but that was Kenneth, because he truly loved and cared for others like the Holy Bible commands in Matthew 22:37-39. He was a living example of what a Christian servant should be.
“Press On It Won’t Be Long” is a hymn we’ve sung many times through the years at Liberty Baptist. Kenneth kept pressing on in his faith despite the losses of his son Greg in 2003, his wife Kay in 2005 and his daughter Pam in 2020.
In his last days, Kenneth shared with his brother, Larry Joe, and his grandchildren how ready he was to go home to Heaven and experience a glad reunion day. I can’t help but think Greg said, “What took you so long, Ears,” when his daddy passed through the gates of pearl.
My life is better because of the impact Kenneth Colvin made. Thank you, Lord, for the blessing of being his cousin.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher of The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.