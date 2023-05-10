BIRMINGHAM —West Alabama softball’s Madison Wright, a junior pitcher, earned first team All-Gulf South Conference for the 2023 season.
Wright threw three perfect games this season, two against conference opponents (Montevallo and Lee). She also threw two no-hitters against conference opponents.
Wright has thrown seven shutouts this season with six five-inning run ruled victories.
The Douglas native made 34 appearances in the circle. She has pitched 191.2 innings, giving up only 62 earned runs this season on 136 hits for a 2.26 earned run average. She ranks second in the conference in strikeouts with 191 and third in batters struck out looking with 41.
Wright is ranked in multiple categories in the conference. She leads the GSC in wins in the circle with 25. She ranks second in opposing batting average, ERA and innings pitched.
Wright was also selected to the Gulf South Conference all-tournament team after the Tigers finished as the runner-up.
The Tigers made it to the championship game in the tournament for the first time since 1997. UWA went 3-1 in the event this year, dropping the final game to Alabama-Huntsville 1-0.
Wright collected all three wins in the circle.
