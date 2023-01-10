Tory Goodwin
Boaz
Mr. Tory Goodwin, 35, of Boaz, died on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center South.
The funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Alan Hallmark and Bro. Chris Reaves officiating. Interment followed in the Whitesboro Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was Tuesday from noon until service time at the funeral home.
Mr. Goodwin was born in Gadsden, on August 16, 1987, to Eddie and Donna Morrow Goodwin. He was a manager of Ed’s Fast Lube & Tire.
Mr. Goodwin is survived by his sons, Dawson Klay Goodwin and Hudson Drake Goodwin; parents, Eddie and Susan Goodwin, of Albertville, and Donna Guinn, of Boaz; brother and sister-in-Law, Lindsey and Jennifer Goodwin, of Albertville; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Kathryn and Chase Oglesby, of Foley; grandparents, Kenneth and Bertha Morrow, of Boaz; and five nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roy and Geneva Goodwin; stepfather, Terry Guinn; and daughter, Emmersyn Goodwin.
Pallbearers were Clay Childress, Miles Copeland, Luke Ledbetter, Hank Hallmark, Chase Oglesby, Daniel Self, and Jim Towers. Honorary pallbearers were Judah Oglesby, Tuck Oglesby, Brooks Goodwin, and Kip Goodwin.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Dawson Goodwin Scholarship Fund C/O Regions Bank.
Judy Childress Rutledge
Albertville
Mrs. Judy Childress Rutledge, 70, of Albertville, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at UAB Hospital. A service will be held at a later date, with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. assisting the family.
Survivors include her two sons, Richard Rutledge II and wife Susan, of Albertville, and Brandon Rutledge and wife Christy, of Rainsville; one daughter, Amanda Hollingsworth and husband Michael, of Boaz; one brother, Darrell Childress and wife Jean, of Albertville; two sisters, Gail Burton, of Cedar Town, and Vikki Jimmerson, of Grant; six grandchildren, Taylor Ann, Trey, Chandler, Rylee, Madison, and Abigail; and a special friend, Cindy Downs, of Haleyville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard “Big R” Rutledge, a brother, Pete Childress; and her parents: J T and Sarah Childress.
Wanda Blanks Waldrep
Crossville
Mrs. Wanda Blanks Waldrep, 87, of Crossville, died on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at her residence.
The funeral service was Saturday, January 7, 2023, at McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Cody Nugent officiating. Interment was in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery at Carter.
Mrs. Waldrep is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Farrell and Linda Blanks and Darrell and Darlene Blanks, all of Crossville; daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Shawn Brice, of Crossville; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and sisters, Helen Jones and Sheila Morgan, both of Boaz.
Sandra Benefield
Guntersville
Mrs. Sandra Benefield, 79, of Guntersville, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Her funeral service was Sunday, January 8, 2023, at The Fellowship Church. Interment was at Memory Hill Cemetery. Rev. Allen Atkins and Rev. Donald Cotten officiated the service. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her husband, David Benefield, Sr.; sons, David Benefield, Jr., (Lesa Benefield) and Doug Benefield (Bill Alverson); one granddaughter; two great-grandchildren; and siblings, Shirley Shirey, Barbara Thompson, Wilburn Hall (Lisa Hall), Delta Benefield (Bobby Benefield) and Margaret Wallace.
In lieu of flowers the family would like donations made to Shepherds Cove Hospice or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Glenn R. Conn
Gallant
Glenn R. Conn, 72, of Gallant, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023.
His funeral service was Monday, January 9, 2023, at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Gallant. Bro. J. O. Wallace, Bro. Gary Hood, Elder Jonathan Blakeley and Bro. Kyle Blakeley officiated the service. A graveside service followed in the adjoining cemetery. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include two nieces; three great-nephews; one great-niece; one great-great-niece; three great-great-nephews; and five cousins.
Elaine Reynolds
Albertville
Mrs. Elaine Reynolds, 53, of Albertville, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at her home.
Funeral services were Monday, January 9, 2023, at Boaz Carr Funeral Home. Burial was in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Elaine is survived by her husband, James Reynolds; sons, Jason (April) Headley, Chris (Melissa) Reynolds, Josh (Brittany) Reynolds; daughters, Holly (Paul) Cannon, Heather (Kenny) Black; 12 grandchildren; sisters, Peggy (Joe) Rinehuls, Lisa (Dudley) Joann Fields; brother, Benson Gable; and several nieces and nephews.
Billie Sue Dalrymple
Albertville
Billie Sue Dalrymple, 90, of Albertville, died January 6, 2023, at her home.
Services were Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. Morrell Upchurch and Thomas Dismuke officiating. Burial was in Whiton Cemetery of Crossville.
Survivors include a son, Chris Dalrymple (Carla); four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Veikko F. Onjukka
Rainsville
Veikko F. Onjukka, 95, of Rainsville, passed away Friday, January 7, 2023, at Shepherd’s Cove Hos-pice.
His memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Rainsville 7th Day Adventist Church with interment at a later date at Floral Crest Cemetery in Bryant. Pastor Marvin Glass and Pastor Jonathan Davidson will officiate. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Mr. Onjukka is survived by his wife, Patricia Onjukka; daughter, Sari Butler (John); sons, Mark Onjukka and Andrew Onjukka; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
