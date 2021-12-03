Dwayne Lamb
Albertville
Dwayne Lamb, 62, of Albertville, formerly of Rabun Gap, Ga., passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021. He is the son of the late William Dean and Agnes “Aggie” Lamb.
Dwayne enjoyed gospel music and sang in the Lamb Trio. He loved his Georgia Bulldogs and everyone that knew him loved him. Many often called him to pray for them because he was a mighty prayer warrior.
He is survived by one brother, Tommy Lamb and wife Kathy, of Albertville; one niece, Amberly Griffith and husband Garrett; one nephew, Benjamin Thomas and wife Brittany; great nephews, Coulson Griffith, and Foster Thomas; great niece, Annistyn Freeman; one uncle, Wade Hampton and wife Margie; one aunt, Patsy Nicholson; and numerous cousins.
Funeral services were Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Newman Chapel Baptist Church with Rev. Danny Cannon and Rev. Harvey Connor officiating. Interment will follow at Newman Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery
The family received friends from noon until the service hour Wednesday at the church.
Bryant Grant Funeral Home in Franklin, NC is in charge of arrangements.
Anita Rainwater
Guntersville
Anita Rainwater, 50, of Guntersville, died Nov. 28, 2021, at her home.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Guntersville Memorial Chapel.
Anneva Wilson
Albertville
Anneva Wilson, 80, of Albertville, died Dec. 1, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
No formal services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include daughters, Leslie Kelley (Larry) and Robbin Service (Kevin); sons, Lee Wilson and Brad Wilson (Tina); nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations are requested to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Roger Dale
Bottomlee
Guntersville
Roger Dale Bottomlee, 62, of Guntersville, died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center North.
Services were Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Guntersville Memorial Chapel with burial in Diamond Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Mattie Marie Bottomlee; mother, Dollie B. Louise Bottomlee; daughter, Pauline Renae Bottomlee; son, Virgle Nucoma Bottomlee; two grandchildren; son-in-law, Jeremy R. Williams; and uncles, Robert William Franklin Simmons and Charles Edward Simmons.
Wilborn J. Hollis
Albertville
Wilborn J. Hollis, 66, of Albertville, died Dec. 1, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Graveside services will be Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery at noon. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Wanda Swords; a brother, Richard Hollis; and four grandchildren.
Willine Carroll
Horton
Willine Carroll, 80, of Horton, died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.
A graveside service was at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Douglas Cemetery. Rev. Kenneth Freeman officiated. Boaz Carr Funeral Home assisted the family.
She is survived by her children, Susan Albanna (Ahmad), Jane Brown (Bob), Paula Wyatt, David Carroll (Jeniece), Johnny Carroll (Martha), Marty Carroll and Beth McCoy (Michael); 15 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Marveline Sims
Formerly of Boaz
Marveline Sims, 90, of Albertville Nursing Home, formerly of Boaz, died on Monday, November 29, 2021, at Albertville Nursing Home.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at McRae Chapel with Bro. Ricky Roberson and Bro. Melvin Dawson officiating. Burial followed in Forrest Home Cemetery.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Gary Ray and Deanna Sims, of Boaz; daughter, Susan Renea Looney, of Boaz; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and sisters and brother-in-law, Doris Thomas, of Tennessee, and Linda and Bennie Calloway, of Southside.
The family is accepting flowers or donations to Hospice of Marshall County.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
