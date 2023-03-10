District 1 Commissioner Ronny Shumate walked out of the Marshall County Commission meeting Wednesday after Chairman James Hutcheson cast the deciding vote to again postpone adopting operating procedures for the animal shelter.
The procedures were presented at the last meeting on Feb. 22 for public consideration before being voted on Wednesday after a public hearing. Multiple people raised concerns about the procedures, particularly the 60-day limit on holding animals before they’re euthanized.
Marshall County Animal Advocates executive director Kay Johnson recommended steps the shelter could take to increase the adoption rate to avoid euthanizing otherwise healthy animals. She suggested “targeted” spay and neuter, promoting pets more aggressively online and hiring a dedicated shelter supervisor rather than having the animal control supervisor handle what she said were “two full-time jobs.”
“There’s steps that can get you to where you want to go where you don’t have to have euthanasia of healthy, adoptable animals,” Johnson said.
One of the shelter technicians, Cherokee Copeland, said she agreed with Johnson about spaying and neutering, but she also thinks the 60-day limit is necessary to free up space and give more dogs a chance at adoption.
Another concerned citizen said the 60-day hold was “cruel” and “unfair” and that the shelter lacked the resources and infrastructure to explore other options. Self-descrived “animal lover” Sharon George mentioned a petition against the “arbitrary” 60-day hold that had so far received over 600 signatures.
When it came time to vote, Shumate made a motion to adopt the procedures as is, including the hold limit, which was seconded by District 3 Commissioner Lee Sims.
“We’re spending $10,000 a month on doggie daycare,” Shumate said.
County Attorney Clint Maze recommended the commission postpone deciding for two more weeks to allow the public’s suggestions to be taken into consideration and, if applicable, added to the procedures.
Shumate and Sims voted to approve the procedures as is, and District 2 Commissioner Ricky Watson and District 4 Commissioner Joey Baker voted against, with the chairman breaking the tie to postpone.
“We’ve bounced this around for two years,” Hutcheson said. “We’ve done everything we could do for our animals. We’ve spent a fortune on them. We’re redoing the shelter, we’ve hired two employees, and so we’re going to wind this up in two weeks.”
