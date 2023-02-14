Stay weather aware Wednesday and Thursday as rain and possible severe storms roll through the area.
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory until 6 a.m. Wednesday, but winds could continue through the day with gusts up to 40 mph.
Scattered rain showers will push from the west into Wednesday morning.
A warm front is expected to lift north across the area on Wednesday afternoon and could trigger severe storms capable of producing damaging winds, large hail and even tornadoes. Heavy rainfall is expected with the storms.
Thursday, the threat of severe storms lingers as a cold front approaches from the west. All forms of severe weather are possible starting mid-morning and continuing into the afternoon. Temperatures will drop into the 30s by Friday morning.
Friday’s temperatures will reach the mid-40s with mostly sunny skies. Warmer temps into the 50s and 60s are expected over the weekend.
Brush up on your severe weather plan and make sure you have a reliable source for weather warnings, such as a NOAA radio.
