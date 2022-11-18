ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — The Albertville varsity boys basketball team maintained its perfect start to the 2022-23 season by outlasting archrival Guntersville 58-56 in a Tuesday night thriller at Albertville Gymnasium.
Three-pointers by Sam Barclift, Hayden Peek and Hunter Smith helped stake the Aggies (3-0) to a 22-10 lead after a quarter against the Wildcats, who were playing their season opener.
Albertville owned a 31-22 advantage at intermission.
Cooper Colvin carried the Aggies in the third quarter, scoring 10 of their 14 points. AHS led 45-35 at the final rest stop.
Guntersville fought back in the fourth period, as Jackson Porch scored eight points, hitting a pair of treys, and Brandon Fussell netted six.
The Wildcats cut the Aggies’ lead to 57-56 with nine seconds remaining. GHS fouled Jon Wesley Seay, who missed both free throws, but Albertville’s Conner Lowery made an unbelievable play to tap the rebound out and save it to Seay, who passed to Isaac Henderson.
GHS fouled Henderson, who hit the second of a two-shot opportunity from the free-throw line to make it 58-56 with two seconds on the clock. The Wildcats missed a desperation shot at the buzzer.
Barclift paced all scorers with 17 points. Colvin tossed in 11 and Seay 10.
Henderson contributed eight, Smith five, Keandre Yancey four and Peek three for the Aggies, who hit 12-of-18 free throws.
Fussell led the Wildcats with 16 points while Porch tossed in 14.
Treyvon Avery scored seven, EJ Havis six, Ross Harrell five, Oakley Howell and John Michael McElrath three each and CJ Scott two.
