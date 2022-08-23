The opening week was a successful one for the Sand Mountain-area’s teams, with the nine squads who took the field finishing the week with a record of 5-4.
As the schedule moves into Week 1, teams will make their final tune-ups before region play begins, with many of the games on this week’s schedule being rivalry games, where annual bragging rights are up for grabs.
Editor’s Note: All games are 7 p.m. kickoffs unless otherwise noted.
Fyffe (0-0) at Geraldine (1-0)
The two DeKalb County foes meet once again as non-Region opponents, with Fyffe out for re-venge after the Bulldogs ended the Red Devils’ 51-game winning streak last season.
Geraldine opened its season with a convincing 36-7 victory over Coosa Christian last week, seeing Jaxon Colvin and Carlos Mann each tally three touchdowns.
This will be Fyffe’s first official game of the season after the Class 2A, No. 1 Red Devils played a jamboree at 3A, No. 1 Piedmont last week, ending in a 14-14 tie. Fyffe returns an experienced squad, but one that is breaking in its third quarterback in three seasons.
Fyffe leads the all-time series between the two schools, 44-34-2, with Geraldine winning last season at Geraldine, 20-19.
Albertville (0-1) at Boaz (0-1)
The Backyard Brawl moves to the early portion of the schedule this season and sees both teams looking to rebound after losses to playoff squads in Week 0.
Albertville was toppled by Arab in the opener, 47-14, struggling on both sides of the ball. The Aggies did see Andy Howard hit Cooper Colvin for a score, while senior Anthony Hollis record a pick-six to lead the Aggie defense.
Boaz went on the road last week and was stopped by a 4A-ranked Jacksonville squad in a 27-7 defeat. Quarterback Tyler Pierce played well in defeat, passing for 202 yards and a touchdown in the loss.
Friday’s game will be the 82nd all-time meeting between the two, with Albertville holding a 57-23-1 edge, but saw Boaz take last season’s game at Albertville by a 35-21 final, the Pirates’ first win in the series in eight tries. Boaz’s last win over Albertville on their home field came back in 2012.
Lawrence County (1-0) at Guntersville (1-0)
The Wildcats return home looking to hit a milestone in the coaching career of Lance Reese. After Guntersville’s 21-7 win over Southside, Reese sits at 99 career wins.
In that win over Southside, the Wildcat defense shined, holding the Panthers off the board until late in the fourth, and seeing Brandon Fussell score on an interception. Offensively, quarterback Antonio Spurgeon rushed for two touchdowns.
Lawrence County was equally impressive on defense in Week 0, posting a 24-6 win over Danville in their opener, already topping last season’s record after going 0-10 in 2021, the first year under Trent Walker.
This will be the fourth meeting between the two schools, with the last meeting coming back in 2001. Guntersville leads the series 2-1.
Douglas (1-0) at DAR (0-1)
The two Marshall County foes meet for the first time since the 2019 season, with Douglas looking to move to 2-0 for the third straight season.
Douglas romped over Susan Moore last week, 37-7, with quarterback Eli Teal totaling four touchdowns in the win, while the Eagle defense kept Susan Moore off the board until the reserves were in late in the fourth.
DAR looks to rebound after dropping a 16-14 decision at Sardis last week, a game they led 14-2 at the half. Wide receiver AJ McCamey is the big threat for DAR, totaling 130 yards and a score last week.
DAR won the last meeting between the two in 2019 by a 49-12 score, and leads the series 12-2.
Sardis (1-0) at New Hope (0-0)
Fresh off a come-from-behind win over DAR, Sardis looks to make it 2-0 for the first time since the 2013 season.
In that win over DAR, the Lions found their ground attack in the second half, finishing the game with 297 yards on the ground, and getting both touchdowns via running plays to pull out the 16-14 win. Quarterback Blaze Gerhart led the charge with 186 yards, while the defense collected four sacks and an interception.
New Hope is playing its first game of the season after sitting out last week, but were routed by Guntersville in a jamboree two weeks ago. The Indians are looking to build off last season’s 4-6 mark under new coach Tyler Johnson.
The two schools have met 14 times previously, with Sardis holding an 8-6 edge. The last meeting came in 2011, a 28-20 Sardis victory.
Asbury (0-1) at Ider (1-0)
The Rams found their offense last week, but couldn’t find a way to slow down Gaston in a 64-42 road loss. In that defeat, quarterback Jacob Lindsey shined, passing for 334 yards and a pair of scores in defeat, while Trey Childress added a pair of rushing scores.
Ider picked up an opening-week win over DeKalb County foe Crossville, holding on for a narrow 8-6 decision, making a first-half touchdown stand up in the victory.
Ider is 4-0 all-time against the Rams, including a 49-6 victory in the last meeting back in 2019.
Susan Moore (0-1) at West End (1-0)
The two nearby rivals will renew their rivalry for the 11th straight season.
West End burst out of the gates last week in a 63-26 romp over Gaylesville, one that saw the Patriot offense post over 400 yards and the defense collect two scores. Rockman Sainsbury led the offense with 134 yards and three scores, while Kane Lawson had two rushing scores and a receiving score. Freshman Jaxon Hamby posted two defensive touchdowns in his varsity debut.
The Bulldogs are looking to rebound after getting stopped at Douglas by a 37-7 margin last week, the coaching debut of Stephen Jackson. Trey Cook’s pass to Zach Reeves was the Bulldogs’ lone score last week.
The two teams have met 41 times over the years, with Susan Moore taking last season’s game by a 31-12 final.
Saturday — Crossville (0-1) at Collinsville (0-0)
Crossville looks to rebound after a tough defeat at Ider last week, falling in an 8-6 nailbiter. The loss extends the Lions’ losing streak to 11 straight.
The game serves as a homecoming for new Crossville coach Riley Edwards, who was an assistant at Collinsville before coming to Crossville three years ago.
Collinsville is making its season debut in its second year under Ernie Willingham after going 3-7 last year.
This is the 80th meeting between the DeKalb County neighbors, with Crossville holding a 44-34-1 edge. Collinsville eeked out a 21-20 victory last season.
