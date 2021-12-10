Michelle and Jeff Stuart, owners of The Geraldine Clinic, will be the grand marshals in the annual Christmas Parade Saturday, Dec. 11.
“We are honored to have been chosen,” said Michelle Stuart. “We love this community and we are glad to be here.”
Geraldine Mayor Chuck Ables said Geraldine is very fortunate to have Michelle and Jeff Stuart serving their community.
Michelle Stuart, a certified registered nurse practitioner, obtained her Bachelor’s degree from Jacksonville State University and her Master’s from the University of Alabama in Huntsville. She is a Geraldine High School graduate.
Ables said she strives to provide a high-quality level of customer service and commitment to the health and wellness of others at The Geraldine Clinic.
“She loves serving our town. There have been many nights I would ride by The Geraldine Clinic at night and see her vehicle still there,” he said. “Many times this year after closing time, she would schedule COVID-19 patient to come in to do the Monocular Antibody Infusions.”
Also, a healthcare professional, husband Jeff Stuart, is described by Ables as a valuable asset, not only as a nurse but also as a Technology (IT) Specialist employed at Marshall Medical Center South.
“We gladly honor Michell and Jeff as they are great assets to our town and the surrounding community,” Ables said.
The Town of Geraldine Christmas Parade kicks off at 3:30 p.m. from Pine Street onto Hwy 75 and proceeds toward Geraldine High School. Lineup will start at 3 p.m. and floats entering the contest to be judged need to arrive at 2:45.
Parade floats will be judged before the parade and prize money will be awarded for first, second and third place floats.
Geraldine Hardware is hosting a Santa meet and greet Saturday before the parade from 12 p.m. till 2 p.m. featuring an elaborate Christmas backdrop to snap a few memories.
For more information, contact Town Hall at 256-659-2122. Due to the possible inclement weather, follow the Town of Geraldine on Facebook @Geraldine, AL for parade updates.
