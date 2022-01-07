The Carvers are approaching two years since their son, John Luke, died in a tragic 4-wheeler accident near Sardis City.
To honor his memory, John Luke’s family started a charity ministry to help others in need.
His mother, Johnna Carver, said, “After John Luke went to be with the Lord, we wanted to glorify the Kingdom of Heaven where our beautiful son now lives. We wanted to honor the life he had here on Earth and give God all the glory for his grace.”
The Carver’s partnered with In the Midst Honduras to start the John Luke Homes of Hope foundation where they built homes for the homeless in Honduras. John Luke and his family, along with their church, had plans to go on mission to Honduras before the COVID pandemic.
“So far we have been able to build 35 homes!” Carver said. “The Lord has blessed us so much in being able to help others! And 13 people have come to know Christ since they received their homes.”
It takes the foundation about 4-6 hours to complete a home, and they often build two a day, Johnna Carver said.
To mark John Luke’s upcoming birthday on Jan. 22, the family is planning a fundraiser for the ministry. All proceeds go towards the foundation in building homes and groceries.
Carver said there are about 110 people on a waiting list for a home.
Those interested in donating can do so by mailing a check to Carlisle Baptist Church, 1150 S Main St. Boaz, AL 35956 with “John Luke” in the memo line, or donate on line through PayPal @johnlukehomesofhope and Venmo @inthemidsthonduras. Place “John Luke” in the comments.
