A mix of traditional police investigative work and cutting-edge DNA technology came together to positively identify a mutilated body discovered in 1997 near Arab.
On Wednesday, Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims gathered with about a dozen law enforcement officers from a variety of agencies to announce DNA analysis completed by Parabon NanoLabs confirmed Jefferey Douglas Kimzy, 20, of Santa Barbara, Cal., was the body found.
Sims said the body was found along Little Cotaco Creek just off Eagle Rock Road in Union Grove. The body was identified as a white male, but due to the removal of the head, hands, and feet coupled with additional mutilation, it was impossible for investigators to give an accurate age or description.
“Cases like this one stick with you,” Sims said. “These types of cases eat at you.
“Once we made a positive identification it was a huge milestone for us. Now we have something we can work with. We are hopeful we can backtrack now and we can backtrack now and find his associates, why he was here and how he came to be in that creek.”
Kimzy’s parents are still alive and living in California. An additional close relative was located in Tennessee. All have spoken with investigators and have provided DNA samples, Sims said.
Persons of interest in the case have been identified, Sims said, but declined to give further information about who they are or how they are connected to Kimzy.
“We are now asking the public that if anyone knew Kimzy from his time here, who he was affiliated with, how he made his way to Alabama from California to call the Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034,” Sims said.
Complicating the identification of the body was the fact no one had filed a missing person’s report on Kimzy, Sims said.
“We also have DNA evidence collected from the scene at the time the body was discovered,” Sims said.
“We will be digging into that and try to test that DNA for potential matches.
“We will also be looking at other cold cases we have on the books to see if any could benefit from similar DNA testing.”
Marshall County District Attorney Jennifer Bray said she hopes the public knows something to bring the case to a close.
“I truly hope the public comes forward with leads,” Bray said. “I hope to be able to hold someone accountable for this crime.”
Huge milestone
Sims said now that the body has a positive identification and a facial likeness created by Parabon, investigators are both relieved and excited.
“It’s a huge amount of relief to know who this person is,” Sims said. “Knowing who he is makes us want to work that much harder to solve this crime and find the person or persons responsible.”
Former Chief Investigator Keith Wilson, retired for nearly two years now, said he had hoped to have found the victim’s identity prior to his retirement, but didn’t.
“When we started using Parabon to try to get an identification, I said I’d stay on until we got an ID,” Wilson said. “I had a real empty feeling when I retired without a name.
“But knowing the victim’s name now makes all the work I put in with the other investigators and officers mattered.
“You know the work you did helped contribute to the end result.”
Sims and Wilson estimated at least a dozen law enforcement investigators worked the case at various times, including the FBI.
“The FBI was great in helping expedite DNA analysis,” Wilson said. “They were helpful when working with the federal labs and getting us into federal prisons and getting access to prisoners.”
Timeline
Kimzy’s body was recovered on April 15, 1997 and the investigation began by entering the case in the FBI’s VICAP database (Violent Criminal Apprehension program).
Then Chief Investigator Keith Wilson said the head and hands were cut off with “some type of saw,” while the feet were gnawed off by animals. The heart and spleen had been removed with surgical-type skill, leading investigators to believe they may have held evidence.
“Someone went to great lengths to hide the identity of our victim and the cause of his death,” Wilson said.
They called the body “moderately decomposed,” and believe he was either stabbed or shot in a separate location before being dumped near the Marshall/Morgan County line where his remains were discovered.
“The victim’s feet were bound by rope and then around the scene, they found other pieces of rope,” Wilson said.
Investigators initially believed he was between 20-30 years old, about 5’9, weighing around 150 pounds, and possibly a “strawberry blond.” They added that he was dressed in a Faded Glory short-sleeve pullover shirt with blue, green and gray vertical stripes, and 32×30 Levi Strauss 501 jeans.
A handful of air fresheners were also found near the body.
In November 2019, Wilson approached Sims with information about Parabon labs and DNA samples were submitted to their lab in December.
By December 2020, Parabon returned the first phenotype report and genetic genealogy brief with recommended advanced genealogy analysis.
By May 2021, Sims and Wilson released a composite image of the victim to the media. Few leads were received, and none led to any useful data regarding the victim, Sims said.
In August 2022, Chief Investigator Willie Orr spoke with Parabon officials asking if any additional information could be gathered and was told analysts were close to obtaining a familial match. The next day Orr and Investigator Roger Sparks spoke with a genetic genealogist from Parabon and learned a much closer DNA familial match was found. The match led investigators to California and analysis provided the name of a known close relative who resided in Tennessee.
Orr reached out to Detective Adam Alegria with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and was provided an incident report filed May 8, 1997, listing Kimzy as a possible offender in that case.
On Sept. 2, 2022, investigators travelled to Tennessee and met with the relative there who stated Kimzy’s parents were alive and living in California. Investigators also worked to obtain information from San Marcos High School regarding Kimzy’s time there.
By Sept. 7, Alegria had spoken to the parents and obtained DNA samples from them. The samples were turned over to the Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for comparison.
On Sept. 27, the Marshall County DA’s office learned the DNA samples had been tested and were a positive match for Kimzy.
