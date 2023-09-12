Pursuit investigation becomes murder investigation

A Florida man arrested following a police chase and subsequent wreck on Labor Day has been charged with murder and auto theft out of Florida, according to the Marshall County Sheriff.
Robert Lanning, 28, of Melbourne, Fla., was arrested Sept. 4 following a high-speed chase in Marshall and Madison counties.
Sheriff Phil Sims said subsequent investigation work revealed Lanning was wanted by Palm Bay, Fla., police as a person of interest in a missing persons case in their jurisdiction.
The vehicle Lanning was driving in the Marshall County pursuit was registered to Nicholas Mitchell, 30, of Palm Bay. Mitchell had been reported as missing and on Sept. 8, officials in Florida reported finding Mitchell’s bullet-ridden body.
Florida officials say Lanning and Lemos met Mitchell at a convenience store in Palm Bay. The trio drove to another location where Mitchell was shot. Lanning and Lemos left the scene in Mitchell’s car and Lemos’ truck, Sims said.
Investigators from Florida began searching for Lanning’s girlfriend, Rene Lemos, who was later located in Kennesaw, Ga. She was taken into custody and was held there pending extradition back to Florida on charges of being an accessory after the fact to first-degree felony murder and grand theft motor vehicle.
Florida law enforcement also obtained warrants for Lanning on first-degree felony murder and grand theft motor vehicle.
“There is no evidence the victim was a target of a hate crime based on their gender identity,” said Palm Bay Police Lt. Michael Roberts. “Based on the investigation, this is a tragic and isolated incident and the suspects responsible for this heinous crime are in custody.”
Lanning remains in the Marshall County Jail on charges of felony attempting to elude police and will be turned over to Florida officials after the case makes its way through the Marshall County court system, Sims said.
“At the time that Deputy Jarmon initiated a vehicle pursuit with Lanning, he had no idea that the man he was chasing was a suspect in a murder that occurred less than a week prior to his contact,” Sims said.
“He had no idea that the vehicle he was driving was stolen, as it had not been reported yet. When someone makes a decision to flee from law enforcement, there is always a reason. Very rarely does law enforcement know what that reason is. Vehicle pursuits are dangerous and put the lives of law enforcement, the public, and even the suspects at risk. Unfortunately, vehicle pursuits are also necessary.
“It is often the case that fleeing suspects are wanted for petty warrants, they are intoxicated, they are violating drug laws, or they are involved in serious criminal acts (as was the case here). Unfortunately, more often than not, pursuing officers do not know who they are chasing or why they are fleeing.
“With regard to this case, I am glad no one was seriously injured. Our jobs in general are inherently dangerous, especially during pursuits. Deputies and all officers involved did an outstanding job and followed policy to make sure a man, who unknowingly to us at the time had been involved in a murder from Florida, did not keep roaming the streets of Marshall County.”
