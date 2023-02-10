Jon Bearden received an award for saving the life of a choking infant.
The presentation occurred during Monday night's Albertville City Council meeting.
Bearden, a school resource officer, was providing security during a middle school basketball tournament Jan. 7 when a mother came out of the crowd holding an infant, telling Bearden the child was choking.
He immediately took the child, telling a nearby administrator to call 911 while he began life saving measures.
The child began crying and was taken to an area hospital as a precaution. Bearden said a few days later the child was released from the hospital and was doing well.
“We train for this,” said Albertville Police Chief J.T. “Butch” Cartee. “Bearden has two small children, so he is well versed in what to do.”
Fellow SRO Robert Bethune had been scheduled to work the game but wasn’t able to, calling on Bearden to take his place.
“The good Lord works in mysterious ways,” Cartee said. “Bethune had said it had been a long time since he had worked with such small children.”
Councilman Charles Bailey agreed a higher power was at work that night.
“God puts the right people in the right place at the right time,” Bailey said.
Bearden was presented a certificate and a valor pin to wear on his uniform.
“Not all of us can do that,” Cartee said of wearing the pin.
Also during Monday night’s meeting, councilmen adopted building and fire codes.
The next Albertville City Council meeting will be Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
