The varsity head coaches in DeKalb County voted 18 boys and 18 girls to the 2021-22 All-DeKalb County Basketball Team, which was announced Thursday.
Cole Millican of Plainview won boys most valuable player honors after leading the Bears to championships in the county, area, regional and state tournaments. He’s a finalist for the Class 3A Player of the Year award given by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Geraldine’s Gracey Johnson claimed the girls MVP award following a spectacular senior season that saw her propel the Bulldogs to the 3A Elite Eight. A second team All-State selection, she averaged 20.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.
Johnson will continue her basketball career at Gadsden State.
Joining Millican on the boys All-County team are:
Alex Garcia, Collinsville
Austin Shirley, Ider
Chandler Johnson, Valley Head
Dylan Haymon, Plainview
Eian Bain, Valley Head
Eli Butts, Fyffe
Hunter Robinson, Ider
Jaxon Colvin, Geraldine
Jonah Williams, Plainview
Josh Scott, Sylvania
Kaejuan Hatley, Crossville
Luke Smith, Plainview
Redick Smith, Geraldine
Ryan Bullock, Sylvania
Sawyer Hughes, Sylvania
Tyler Stephens, Fyffe
Joining Johnson on the girls All-County squad are:
Ambriel Stopyak, Sylvania
Anna Murdock, Sylvania
Emma Harrison, Valley Head
Emma Twilley, Fyffe
Jaden Dismuke, Geraldine
Kami Sanders, Plainview
Kayla Beene, Collinsville
Kennzie Smith, Ider
Kinsley Henderson, Crossville
Lauren Jimmerson, Plainview
Leianna Currie, Sylvania
Makinley Traylor, Ider
Savannah Seals, Ider
Sawyer Kate Hulgan, Plainview
Shelby Trester, Geraldine
Sophie Wills, Collinsville
Tyla Tatum, Collinsville
