The varsity head coaches in DeKalb County voted 18 boys and 18 girls to the 2021-22 All-DeKalb County Basketball Team, which was announced Thursday.

Cole Millican of Plainview won boys most valuable player honors after leading the Bears to championships in the county, area, regional and state tournaments. He’s a finalist for the Class 3A Player of the Year award given by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Geraldine’s Gracey Johnson claimed the girls MVP award following a spectacular senior season that saw her propel the Bulldogs to the 3A Elite Eight. A second team All-State selection, she averaged 20.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

Johnson will continue her basketball career at Gadsden State.

Joining Millican on the boys All-County team are:

Alex Garcia, Collinsville

Austin Shirley, Ider

Chandler Johnson, Valley Head

Dylan Haymon, Plainview

Eian Bain, Valley Head

Eli Butts, Fyffe

Hunter Robinson, Ider

Jaxon Colvin, Geraldine

Jonah Williams, Plainview

Josh Scott, Sylvania

Kaejuan Hatley, Crossville

Luke Smith, Plainview

Redick Smith, Geraldine

Ryan Bullock, Sylvania

Sawyer Hughes, Sylvania

Tyler Stephens, Fyffe

Joining Johnson on the girls All-County squad are:

Ambriel Stopyak, Sylvania

Anna Murdock, Sylvania

Emma Harrison, Valley Head

Emma Twilley, Fyffe

Jaden Dismuke, Geraldine

Kami Sanders, Plainview

Kayla Beene, Collinsville

Kennzie Smith, Ider

Kinsley Henderson, Crossville

Lauren Jimmerson, Plainview

Leianna Currie, Sylvania

Makinley Traylor, Ider

Savannah Seals, Ider

Sawyer Kate Hulgan, Plainview

Shelby Trester, Geraldine

Sophie Wills, Collinsville

Tyla Tatum, Collinsville

