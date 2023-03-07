BOAZ, Ala. – For the first time in program history, Snead State Baseball and Softball teams will soon play ‘under the lights’ at home.
On Tuesday, Feb. 28, light poles were erected around Emmett Plunkett Baseball Field and Lady Parsons Softball Field – a momentous occasion for the college.
Never before have the teams played a night game on their home field.
“This is absolutely an amazing day,” said Snead State Head Baseball Coach and Assistant Athletic Director Casey Underwood. “It’s been a long process that former head baseball coach Gerry Ledbetter has tried to get done for more than 20 years, and it has finally come to fruition. It’s an exciting time, and it’s awesome to see for these kids … Thanks to our President Dr. Joe Whitmore for his role in making this happen, and his continuous support of Snead State Athletics.”
Having the lights will allow games to start later in the day, which Underwood says is a positive for many reasons.
“I hope it allows us to bring in a bigger crowd,” Underwood said.
“We have great crowds on Saturdays, and we can’t thank the fans and all of our supporters enough for what we get for baseball and softball on a Saturday.
“It’s just really tough when you start that first game on a Thursday at 12 o’clock. Imagine having to take a half-day or even a full day off to be able to watch your son or daughter play.
“That’s been tough, but now with these lights we can change that, and that’s something we’re very excited about.”
Underwood said having the lights would also have an effect on student-athletes in the classroom, allowing them the ability to stay in class a bit longer on gamedays “and not have to be out here at 8 a.m. for a 12 o’clock game.”
“Getting lights for our baseball and softball fields would not have been possible without the efforts and support of Alabama Senate Majority Leader Clay Scofield, Boaz Mayor David Dyar, Alabama Community College Chancellor Jimmy Baker, and so many other individuals and organizations that we are grateful for,” Snead State President Dr. Joe Whitmore said.
“This has been a project we have wanted to pursue for a long time, and we appreciate all our partners helping us to make this a reality. It’s a great addition to our campus and our community.”
The lights were not operational, as of Monday, March 6, as a few more adjustments are required. Because of this, the first games to officially be played under the lights will be announced at a later date.
