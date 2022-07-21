Area tennis players shined at the annual AHSAA All-Star Week tennis match, with two of the three area participants earning wins, while a third took their opponent into a tiebreak before falling.
Sardis' Caroline Johnson, the top returning girl's singles player ahead of the 2023 spring tennis season, took the court playing No. 2 doubles with Elliot Armstrong of Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, and together rolled to a 6-1, 6-1 sweep of their opponents, helping the North to a 6-3 victory on the girl's side.
The North won four of six singles matches, and two of the three doubles matches.
On the boy's side, Curtis Richey of Albertville teamed up with Hunter Johnson of Bob Jones High at the No. 3 doubles spot, and earned a hard-fought 7-5, 6-3 straight-set win over Lanier Bankston of Auburn and his partner, Parker Hart of McGill-Toolen.
In singles play, Guntersville's No. 1 player, Elisha Sims, dropped his match to Tova Rios of St. James in a thriller that went to a tiebreak. Sims took the opening set by a 7-6 score, but dropped the second set 4-6, then saw Rios surge in the tiebreak, posting a 10-4 victory to claim the match.
The South won the boy's event by a 6-3 final.
