This is an opinion column.
I like to think of myself as a comedian. Maybe it is because my family always hyped me up from the start as being hilarious. I remember as a child I used to go around telling my classmates and teachers that my hero was Jim Carrey. Not a historical person who made a difference in the world like every other kid chose but comedian Jim Carrey. I guess some may argue that he is a hero, such as elementary school Rebecca, but college me would say otherwise. I have no idea how I became fixated on him as being the funniest person in the world, but I look back and wonder why not choose someone like Bill Hader or Andy Samberg.
I was born and raised in Guntersville and have always been surrounded by my family. They have always supported me in my endeavors whether it is sports or academics, and I will always appreciate and cherish that. I also have the best dog in the world, Scout, and two wonderful cats, Milo and Maisie.
I am interning with The Reporter for the summer and have enjoyed my time here so far. It is quite funny to see past articles about me in the archives such as from when I was five and on the swim team at Guntersville or in middle school when I won the county spelling bee.
I will be a senior at Auburn University in the fall and cannot believe how fast my time at Auburn has gone by. I like to blame the COVID year for making it seem like it has flown, but in reality, I am just getting old. I have made so many fond memories at college, from dressing up as a clown shark at a football game, to driving around campus with a Bluetooth microphone interviewing students with my friends.
Of course, I have still made sure to complete all of my coursework and classes while on these adventures. I am majoring in journalism with an emphasis in sports. With Auburn having no specific sports journalism degree, I can focus more on the sports element of journalism by taking specific sports classes within the major. This fall I am loaded with sports classes such as: news and sports announcing, sports reporting and even a sports officiating class.
I have always grown up watching sports with my family and grew a love for all things Auburn sports. During my time at Auburn I have attended every sporting event from football to equestrian. I am also a part of the Auburn Jungle leadership staff for this upcoming year, which is the student section for all sporting events. I will be working on the graphic design team as well as making the gameday environment the best it can possibly be for the students.
Over quarantine in 2020, I found a love for both One Direction and Dance Moms. Though I do not like reality television, something about Dance Moms just has had me addicted from the start. I even made my mom and sister watch episodes with me and I think they both secretly liked it as well. I do not know where to even start with One Direction. Both my sister and I will quote things daily that they said back in 2010. Even though they have not been a band since 2015, we still follow along with their solo careers and even saw Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson in concert this past year.
I look forward to writing more articles for The Reporter over the summer and hope that you all enjoy them as much as I have. Even though I am not quite sure the exact career path I want to take, I am excited to take this experience to help me figure out my future.
Rebecca Kovacis a summer intern for The Reporter. You can email her at rebeccakovac22@gmail.com.
