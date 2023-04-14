A crime victims awareness month remembrance event will be held this month to honor lives of Marshall County homicide victims.
According to Marshall County District Attorney Jennifer Bray, the event will be held April 20 at 5:30 p.m. in front of the Marshall County Courthouse in Guntersville.
“Join us as we hear from survivors of violent crime, honor the lives of Marshall County homicide victims and embrace their families with love and support,” Bray said.
The event is sponsored by the Child Advocacy Center of Marshall County, Domestic Violence Crisis Services, Family Services of Marshall County, Shepherd’s Cove Hospice and the District Attorney’s Office of Marshall County.
