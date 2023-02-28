The Boaz varsity softball team outscored its opponents 30-5 last weekend as it sailed to the championship of the Locust Fork Tournament.
The Pirates opened the event by beating Clay-Chalkville 8-1. They then knocked off host Locust Fork 10-2 before defeating West End 9-2. In the finals, BHS downed Oneonta 3-0.
Eighth-grader Grier Maples threw a no-hitter against Locust Fork, which scored its two runs due to errors. Maples tossed a shutout against Oneonta.
Emmorie Burke, who signed with UAB last November, and Maggie Patterson each picked up a win in the circle for the Pirates.
Emma Pounds, Harley Wyatt and Burke all homered in the tournament for the Pirates, who batted .412 as a team.
Burke paced BHS with a .667 average.
Sarah Walker batted .556, and Ava Rhoden and Lexie Bennett both hit .545. Burke, Rhoden and Bennett each collected six hits in the tournament, and Walker had five.
