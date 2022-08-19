This is an faith opinion piece.
Recently I posted on my Facebook page a photo of the words and music to the hymn “When We All Get to Heaven,” which was written in 1898. The primary responses said something to this effect: “I love that hymn” and “I wish we still sang songs like this in church.”
My conclusion was that many churches no longer or seldom include this hymn or other similar ones in morning worship.
This began the wheels of my mind to thinking about this thing called tradition.
Merriam-Webster defines tradition this way:
1. An inherited, established, or customary pattern of thought, action, or behavior (such as a religious practice or social custom)
2. The handing down of information, beliefs, and customs by word of mouth or by example from one generation to another without written instruction
3. Cultural continuity in social attitudes, customs, and institutions
4. Characteristic manner, method, or style
It is not my purpose in this article to delve into the appropriate type of music to be used in worship. That debate continues and no doubt will do so until Jesus returns. If He tarries another 50 years, then will today’s contemporary music be considered traditional and outdated at that time?
Here is one thing I have learned over the years of just living life and being involved in church work: Tradition is important to people on a personal level. In a world that is rapidly changing, people need certain traditions to cling to, especially religious ones. From a psychological point of view, they give them a sense of safety, security, and comfort.
Early in my years on ministry, I attended numerous conferences on how to grow a church. I suppose the one word I heard more than any other was “change.” We were being told that if a church is to grow, everything has to change. The most famous mantra of all was that the seven last words of a church were this: “We have always done it this way.” Conference leaders would label church members with this way of thinking as the ones standing in the way of change that was necessary to grow a church.
I suppose I swallowed all that hook, line, and sinker.
Now that I have been privileged to live a number more years since those days, I see things differently. Are their times for change? Yes. Are there times for things to stay the same? Yes. Are their times for some traditions to go? Yes. Are there times that some traditions need to be left intact? Yes. Are there changes I pushed for when I was young in the ministry that I regret? Yes. Did I understand the importance of tradition to people on personal level when I was young in the ministry? Certainly not to the degree that I understand it now.
So why have so many churches stop singing the great old hymns of the faith? Why have some churches stopped using the organs? Why have so many churches gone dark? Why have so many churches removed wooden pulpits in favor of Plexiglas ones? Why have choirs stopped wearing robes? Why have some churches even done away with choirs?
While I do not have all the answers, I suspect one of the reasons is that some pastors and church leaders are so determined to be culturally relevant or even “cool,” they want to distance themselves from anything traditional so they will not be perceived as being old fashioned, out of step, or culturally irrelevant.
Others may have more noble motives of genuinely wanting to change in order to reach more people for Christ. That is commendable. Yet they still see tradition as a negative in the process of wanting to reach new people. I maintain that it is possible to maintain traditions and still achieve the goal of reaching people for Christ.
While I may not understand all the reasons for the afore mentioned changes, this one thing I am sure of. The style of music, the removing of choir robes, the lighting, the type of pulpit used, changing the name of the church and even the way the pastor dresses have absolutely nothing to do with whether a church grows or not. These are mere peripheral issues. And I would also add these changes have nothing to do with making worship more conducive. We need to stop categorizing worship as modern or traditional, but as carnal-led or Spirit-led.
What is most ironic is that some pastors who are called to shepherd the flock have become more like CEO’s that are determined on making the changes that might lead to church growth, even if it means alienating a significant number of those whom they are called to care for and nurture.
As I reflect back on those church growth conferences I attended, I see now that many of them were based on a business model, rather than a Biblical one.
In case you are getting the idea that I opposed to church growth, let me make it perfectly clear that I am not. I firmly believe the Lord wants every church to grow. By the way, church growth is not members transferring from one church to another. Real church growth is lost people coming to faith in Christ and being baptized and discipled to the point of becoming reproducing disciples.
However, church growth can be accomplished without running rough shod over people and traditions that they cherish and need.
To be continued.
Chip Warren is the past president of the Albertville Ministerial Fellowship.
