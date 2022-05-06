This is an opinion column
I knew Isabella Wisener Harmon was destined for success as an adult during her days as one of the top scholar-athletes in Douglas High School history.
As a junior at DHS in 2014, Isabella teamed with Hannah Williams to win a doubles championship in the AHSAA State Tennis Tournament. In the spring of 2015, she capped off her high school career by becoming the first, and currently only, Douglas student-athlete to win the Larry D. Striplin Jr. Scholar-Athlete of the Year from the Bryant-Jordan Student-Athlete Scholarship Program.
The Striplin Award goes to the state’s top scholar-athlete each year from the AHSAA’s seven classifications.
After her days at Douglas, Isabella played tennis and earned a degree from Birmingham-Southern College. Isabella followed in the footsteps of her mother, Stephanie Wisener, and became a teacher. Upon graduating from BSC, she returned home to teach and coach at her alma mater. Isabella is now giving back to the school, and school system, that’s meant so much in her life.
This spring, head coach Harmon guided the Douglas boys tennis team to a fourth-place finish in the Class 4A/5A State Tournament, the program’s best showing since 2012. Looking at it another way, the Eagles were the top public school team in the event. Madison Academy took first, followed by Loveless Academic Magnet Program and St. James.
Technically, LAMP is a member of the Montgomery Public School System, but a magnet school is not a regular public school like Douglas. You have to apply to attend a magnet school, while DHS has to accept any student who lives in its district.
“It’s a two-day tournament,” Isabella said. “So, we always say that if you have someone left in the tournament on day two, it’s a win. Well, at the start of day two, we had our 1 singles player, 5 singles, 6 singles and 3 doubles still alive, so I knew we would have a good finish.”
Masen Howard, a senior, played No. 1 singles for the Eagles and placed in the top four at State. He will continue his career at Covenant College.
“I can’t say enough about what Masen has meant to this team,” Isabella said. “His work ethic and leadership set the tone for us all season long. He is very focused on the court, and then he supports everyone else while they are playing. He’s a great player and teammate.”
Masen and Wesley Hawkins combined to win a round of doubles at No. 1. Wesley, a senior, won a round of singles at No. 2.
No. 5 seed Judah Bearden and No. 6 seed Isaac Eubanks both advanced to the singles semifinals. The tandem of Bearden and Eubanks also reached the semifinals at No. 3 doubles.
“I was extremely proud of all our guys” Coach Harmon said. “They all competed. Wesley Norton and Jackson Clements lost their doubles match, but truly fought to stay in it until the end.
“If you think about it, when you combine 4A and 5A, there ends up being about 56 total teams in the state. To finish fourth out of all those teams is a remarkable achievement. It was our best-ever finish since they combined 4A and 5A.”
I’m confident the Douglas tennis program will continue to excel under Isabella’s leadership.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
