Many people go through storms in life, but not everyone is willing to share those experiences. In his first-ever publication, “My Storm, My Savior: Lessons Learned,” Guntersville resident Steve Moultrie has done just that, peeling back the curtain on his own very public storm he weathered a decade ago.
For Steve, who considers himself a novice writer, the process he went through to get his book published was a miracle in and of itself.
“The whole time I was writing it, I had no idea anyone who didn’t know me would find it compelling enough to read,” he said. “But it was a good exercise to write it, whether it got published or not.”
After nearly a year of writing, the book did get published, though, and was released on Feb. 14.
It was the way in which God worked through him during the terrible financial crisis he experienced, though, that he considers truly miraculous. And that’s at the heart of what his book is about, as he lays bare his soul in describing the pain he ultimately caused those he loved most.
“My Storm, My Savior” details the collapse of Steve’s family business and the broken relationships that came from the fallout. While the subject matter proved difficult to write, sharing his testimony was something he felt led to do.
“I knew it would be read by people who had been hurt, by people who knew me well and by people who had never met me before,” he said. “I didn’t want to put blame on anyone else, nor did I want people to feel sorry for me.”
The book currently retails for $11.95 on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books-A-Million and other online retailers, but Steve maintains there isn’t very much money to be made in book sales. His main focus is sharing the grace and hope he has received from God in the midst of his storm.
“The book, to me, is more of a calling card. I want to go around and speak about what I went through and what Christ did. That’s the end goal, to get in front of groups of folks that I can give my testimony to.”
The book offers the author’s take on lessons learned, as well as practical applications for everyday life. Steve recognizes that, like the people who ride through them, no two storms are the same. Still, the lessons he has learned and the God-given grace he received are the same across the board.
“At the end of the book, I share my email address. I’ve gotten emails, calls and texts daily, which has been very rewarding. My story is about a financial storm, but so many people have come to me and said, ‘You wrote my story!’ even though their story might be about addiction, infidelity, etcetera. One of the neat things I originally didn’t see coming is that people can relate to it no matter what their storm is.”
Writer’s Review
Before writing this article, I read Mr. Moultrie’s book, “My Storm, My Savior: Lessons Learned.” It’s a quick read, especially since it’s incredibly hard to put down. Over the course of my day off this week, I read it at the nail salon, I read it waiting for my kids to get out of school, I even read it standing up over the kitchen counter while I scarfed down a quick lunch.
It’s not a light read by any means, but you somehow feel lighter by the end. It’s hard to explain the roller coaster of emotions the reader goes through in roughly 100 well-written pages, but I think that’s exactly how Mr. Moultrie intended it.
