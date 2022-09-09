On Aug. 25, Guntersville City Attorney Kelsey Yoste filed a brief with the Alabama Supreme Court regarding the ongoing case of a dangerous dog that attacked a lady nearly a year ago.
Yoste’s filing was in response to a brief filed in July by the dog’s owner, Valina Jackson, who petitioned the court to dismiss the case and reverse the judges’ decisions in the previous two trials where the dog was ordered to be euthanized.
In her appellant brief, Jackson argued that on Sept. 17, 2021, when her dog, Havoc, attacked Teri Angel, Angel had come over to Jackson’s house unannounced. The brief further states Angel had leaned over Havoc
“causing him pain,” which ostensibly provoked the attack during which Angel sustained multiple injuries including several bite marks on her arms and legs and part of her scalp being ripped off.
On top of claiming Angel provoked the attack, Jackson argued the case should be dismissed since the attack occurred in her own home and she was being denied a trial by jury.
“Havoc made a bad mistake if it was his fault or not, but he does not deserve to die from the only mistake he ever made or acted upon,” Jackson wrote. “He clearly is a very sociable, loving dog that is loved by many. Please do not take his life.”
Yoste responded in her brief by first arguing Jackson’s appeal lacked jurisdiction and that she had no right to appeal beyond the circuit court, which ruled on Jan. 14, 2022.
“[The] Code of Alabama, 1975, addresses pleading and practice under Emily’s Law and states: ‘Any judicial determination in municipal court or district court that a dog is dangerous may be appealed to the circuit court … and the order of the circuit court shall be final.’ The plain reading of the statute clearly indicates that the legislature did not intend to provide an additional right of appeal beyond the first appeal to the circuit court.”
Yoste also said Jackson failed to support her appeal with proper documentation from the circuit court trial, cited “irrelevant” statutes without documentation and made statements contradicting the official record.
“Ms. Jackson makes several references in her brief to testimony and evidence presented in the Municipal Court trial that were not presented in the Circuit Court and are therefore irrelevant,” Yoste stated. “Not only does Ms. Jackson’s brief reference material that is unsubstantiated in the court record and trial transcript, it also misleads this Court with wildly false statements that is affirmatively disputed by the actual record.”
Yoste concluded by asking the Supreme Court to affirm the previous ruling of the trial court, that Havoc is a dangerous dog deserving of euthanisia after his attack on Angel.
“Ms. Jackson’s brief is so deficient that she has failed to affirmatively demonstrate from the record that an error was committed by the trial court. [She] has not made a clear showing of error on the part of the trial court regarding the denial of her jury demand, and the decision of the trial court ordering Havoc to be euthanized was not plainly and palpably wrong. The judgment is clearly supported by credible evidence and must be affirmed.”
Yoste said but it could be months before the court issues a response to the briefs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.