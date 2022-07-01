This is an opinion editorial.
America is still the greatest, freest nation in the world. The average citizen enjoys virtually complete freedom day to day even though, right now the government is abusing and suppressing people in ways our founders would have fought a second Revolutionary War over without hesitation.
Most agree “freedom isn’t free,” however it’s usually others far away and long ago that pay the price. But the battle for our freedom is here at home today, everyday. Same as it ever was, really.
The common man’s price for freedom is eternal vigilance and self-control. The spirit of America, of freedom, lives on, and as we’ve seen recently, the good guys can still win.
Our country needs another Great Awakening and that starts with freedom-loving Americans taking responsibility and taking charge against the powers that be who think they know what’s best for you.
This 4th of July as we celebrate the birthday of our great nation, let’s remember that the fight for our freedom is never truly over and our rights need to be sustained daily.
Our View On the Issue is an opinion of The Reporter’s editorial board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.