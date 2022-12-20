GERALDINE, Ala. — The Geraldine varsity boys basketball team extended its winning streak to four games with victories over Class 3A, Area 14 rival Asbury and Section.
Geraldine 62,
Asbury 37
The host Bulldogs led 25-12, 38-20 and 57-29 at the quarter breaks in the Friday, Dec. 16 game against the Rams. GHS improved to 2-1 in the Area 14 standings.
“It’s always good to get an area win,” Geraldine head coach Jeremy Smith said. “They are a scrappy bunch and Coach [Eli] Jones is doing a good job getting them to play hard.”
Jaxon Colvin propelled the Bulldogs with 17 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Connor Johnson scored 16 and Redick Smith 15.
Caleb Gentry’s 12 points topped the Rams.
Geraldine 78,
Section 60
The Bulldogs seized control in the second quarter and rolled past host Section on Monday, Dec. 19 in the quarterfinals of the Sand Mountain Tournament.
Geraldine (8-5) was in front 18-12, 37-24 and 66-44 at the quarter breaks.
“I thought we did a good job at the start of the third quarter,” Jeremy Smith said. “We talked about staying focused and the importance of a quick start in the second half. We’re happy to advance to the semifinals.”
Colvin, Johnson and Redick Smith combined for 62 of the Bulldogs’ 78 points.
Colvin racked up a double-double of 24 points and 13 rebounds, and he added five assists and three steals. Johnson collected 22 points, six boards and two assists, and Smith closed with 16 points, four rebounds and three assists.
Jayse Cook had three points and 10 boards for the Bulldogs.
Geraldine meets Sylvania in the semifinals Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. The finals are scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 22 at 8 p.m.
