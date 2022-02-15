Sgt. Jonathan Rohlfs only wanted to help an elderly lady find her brother. His efforts not only found the man, but led to a letter of commendation being issued to him during Monday night’s city council meeting.
Capt. Dustin Harris said Rohlfs was on duty last month on a Saturday when an elderly lady came to the city’s police department. She told officers she “had a bad feeling” about her brother who lived in Nashville, possibly as a homeless person.
She said she’d had a rough time trying to find him and wasn’t sure what, if anything her local officers could do to help.
“Sgt. Rohlfs could’ve told her there was nothing he could do for her, and that would have been justified,” Harris said. “But, he made some calls but unfortunately kept hitting brick walls.”
Rohlfs tried another tactic of sending out a message through the NCIC (National Crime Information Center) system, this time triggering a response.
“By that afternoon, he got a call back from Nashville Police saying they had found her brother, but unfortunately he was found deceased on the streets.
“It wasn’t the preferred outcome, but the sister did get closure.”
Rohlfs said while he enjoys his job, he doesn’t do it to get accolades or recognition.
“I’m extremely grateful to receive this,” he said. “It is something I really appreciate. But it’s not why I do the job. I want to remain humble and serve the citizens of this city.”
Boaz Mayor David Dyar said the city is lucky to have an office like Rohlfs.
“Three or four years ago, I was outside and a police car pulled into my driveway,” Dyar said. “He got out and asked me if my dog was loose, and I said it was. He told me I had to put him up, that he couldn’t run loose. Neighbors had complained.
“I was the mayor at this time. He treated me just like I was any other resident. It didn’t make a difference who I was. My dog was loose and shouldn’t have been.”
In other business, councilmen also:
• Approved paying $773,900 in accounts payable vouchers. All vouchers are posted at city hall for public viewing.
• Approved solicitation of bids for two Brown 672HD-D rotary cutters.
• Adopted a resolution to lease property located at 200 Elizabeth St., Suite 459.
• Adopted a second resolution to sell property located at 100 Elizabeth St., Suite 423. Meeks and Campbell LLC has offered to purchase the property. No additional details were released during the meeting as to plans for the property.
• Learned all city departments – aside from police and fire – will be closed Feb. 21 in observance of President’s Day.
• The Boaz Senior Center served 1,290 meals during January, logged 532 trips on two buses and two vans, and saw 45 to 50 patrons attend daily activities at the center.
• The Boaz Police Department made 36 arrests, answered 1,957 calls and handled 85 incidents during January. Also, officers issued 41 traffic citations, and investigated 29 accidents and nine private property accidents during the month.
• Boaz Fire Department reported answering 119 medical calls; 33 service calls; eight false alarm; five good intent calls; and five working fire calls during January.
• The city’s street department picked up 13 loads of leaves, 66 loads of refuse, 77 loads of limbs and 192 bags of litter from property within the city during January.
• The Boaz Public Library reported 5,357 items checked out, 1,784 digital items downloaded, 639 internet uses, 46 new registered patrons, 18 programs with a total attendance of 518 and 2,203 total library visits during January.
