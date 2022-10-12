GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — A countywide 1-cent sales tax increase for school funding was proposed to the Marshall County Commission on Wednesday morning, but after much discussion it was ultimately killed and pushed down the road for another day.
Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley pressed the commissioners to act Wednesday and approve a 1-cent sales tax increase, because the county school district was in dire need of better financial support.
“The low population threshold set by the state of Alabama has allowed the creation of five separate school systems in our rural county,” Wigley said during the work session. “The city school systems have their city councils to go to for support; and as superintendent, I am fortunate to have each of you on this commission. Although the state created this problem decades ago and none of us were a party to this decision, the one opportunity the legislature has afforded us, as locals, is to have a shared sales tax through a vote of the county commission.”
Although the county schools need the funds the most, Wigley said the tax she proposed would benefit all schools located within Marshall County.
Should the commissioners choose to impose the tax increase, all school systems would receive a share of the revenue based on average daily attendance. This would roughly equate to Marshall County Schools receiving one-third of the revenue, Albertville City Schools getting one-third, and the remaining districts (Arab, Boaz and Guntersville) sharing the final one-third.
Based on current tax revenue projections, the 1-cent increase could bring in an additional $15 million annually.
“Marshall County is the anomaly of the state of Alabama,” Wigley said. “We are the only county in Alabama where all major municipalities have city schools and there is no shared sales tax to be distributed among each school system. For years this has been a topic of discussion. The legislature had the foresight to see a means to an equitable tax. The failure to act on the opportunity has unfairly impacted every student of the Marshall County School System for decades. Since this time, cities have passed sales taxes for their students and have debt services for their municipalities and schools. Much of the sales tax revenue generated in the cities that support the city school systems comes from county school parents who have little choice but to shop within the incorporated areas of Marshall County. This is obviously a situation that is not equitable or fair for county school students. We have four school districts of our own within the Marshall County Schools system: Brindlee Mountain, DAR, Douglas and Asbury. As we know, as the cities continue to annex more businesses, the tax base for the county and county school system continues to erode. This leaves us with little option but to pursue the course afforded to us by the legislature.”
The biggest reason for proposing the sales tax increase was to help Marshall County Schools upgrade its facilities and better serve its growing student population.
“Our revenues are simply not adequate to keep up with our growing student population and aging buildings,” Wigley said. “Our district is still teaching in classrooms built in the 1920s. We have buildings and several mobile classrooms that have deteriorated beyond their economical repair. Only because of our allocation of Federal COVID-Relief funding, our district was able to provide space for our students by purchasing 34 additional mobile classrooms. This is the best temporary solution until the system has reliable, secure funding to build permanent classrooms. Our county school students deserve a permanent solution to the problem and brick and mortar classrooms just as you would find in other areas of the county. We recognize our share of this sales tax does not put us in line with the city systems, but it is the only hope we have to begin to address our capital needs.”
According to a 2017 analysis from the Marshall County BOE, Marshall County Schools received only $226.06 per student through sales tax revenue. In comparison, Guntersville received approximately $1,456.87 per student, Arab got $1,047.01 per student, Boaz received $895.65 per student and Albertville got about $744.20 per student.
County Attorney Clint Maze reminded residents that when a person buys something in an unincorporated county area, they pay 5 cents on the dollar for total taxes. Whereas, in Albertville, Arab, Boaz and Guntersville, it is 9 cents.
“And those local councils have levied taxes for the benefit of the school systems there, so that’s what makes up the 4% difference,” he said. “So, this proposed increase would take unincorporated area sales tax to 6% and municipalities to 10%.”
Wigley’s proposal was met with much criticism and concern, especially over its timeliness and an apparent lack of notification.
Guntersville Mayor Leigh Dollar, who was in attendance, said she did not know the topic was up for discussion and potential action until 8 a.m. Wednesday — two hours before the commission’s regular meeting time.
“I have spoken with [the mayors of Albertville, Arab and Boaz] this morning,” Dollar said. “I can’t say we’re here in support for or against it. We don’t have enough information … We would like more information. I feel like we work really hard to have a great relationship among all of us to better Marshall County, and for this just to be sprung on us … I think we need more time and more information to say we’re for or against it. I would like to know we can sit down at a table and work together and see, have we explored all options?”
Considering the state of the economy, a county resident told commissioners he thought the tax increase would be too much.
“I understand the need,” he said. “But in today’s inflationary state that has been politically motivated to us, our electric bills, water bills, food, gas prices continue to increase, but wages and salaries do not … This increase in taxation is not helping us.”
Another resident said she was in favor of the tax.
“I support doing this. [Marshall County Schools] is in dire need of it,” she said. “I think it will do a tremendous job for our county children.”
Resident Larry Bodine said he didn’t support the tax, but he wanted the county to get more funding. A way to increase revenue for county schools, Bodine said, would be getting Marshall County to “go wet” and allow alcohol sales — something he’s pushed before.
“About three years ago, I got out and tried to get a petition to put the wet-dry issue [on the ballot,] because the cities are wet and we’re not getting any money,” Bodine said. “I got no support from anybody. I got 3,000 signatures, and I needed 6,000. But I’m going to do it again. I don’t drink, I’m just doing it for the tax money.
“But I’m against this 1-cent sales tax increase,” he continued. “We live in this county, we support these cities. The cities should never have been able to go to a city school system unless they had a 50,000 population or more. These city school systems is draining the county, and we’ve got people that can’t afford to pay anymore sales tax.”
Wigley vocally supported Bodine’s efforts in pushing the county to allow alcohol sales.
“I think with all of these municipalities wet, it makes no sense that the county continues to be dry,” she said. “It just continues to separate the equity, so I certainly agree with you. I support it — I’ll sign your petition.”
Another resident asked why the sales tax increase proposal couldn’t be put on the ballot.
“You actually can put it before a vote,” Maze said, “but it would have to be a countywide vote and, at this point, a special election.”
Maze then pointed out that not all municipal sales tax increases are passed in the form of an election. Rather, they are passed by the vote of the city council. So, the same could be done in this instance by the commission without issue.
“We can’t put this up for a vote to the people in Marshall County, because we’ve got four cities that’s going to fight us on it,” Wigley said. “Because you [city councils] can go in on any day and pass whatever you need for your district, and we don’t have the authority to do that. And that’s why we’re here.”
Marshall County BOE member Brian Naugher said another major reason the sales tax is needed was student safety.
“Last year we had a tornado tear up Brindlee Mountain,” he said. “Does everybody remember what happened in Enterprise about 20 years ago? Let’s ask ourselves this: When a tornado comes through and it tears up a portable full of kids, what are you going to ask yourself then? We didn’t want to pass a 1-cent sales tax to put brick and mortar up to protect our kids. The closest shelter is over 10 miles away. The other parts of the classrooms that are designated as storm shelters — they’re full. So, you have to look at it from a safety aspect.
“The mayors and city councils pass taxes as they need it,” Naugher added. “It’s time to stop kicking this can down the road. The legal authority resides with you gentlemen there [pointing to the commissioners] to fund the needs of the county school system. Period. We need it. … It’s time to act. Our kids deserve it. We need to provide the brick and mortar to our teachers to educate the leaders of tomorrow …
“Do I want another sales tax? No, I don’t,” he said. “But, maybe the cities can look at the offset. They’re going to get money out of this, so repeal a tax that’s going towards the cities now and funding those schools. There’s an option — take away a tax.”
After discussion concluded and the commission entered into its official meeting, District 2 Commissioner Rick Watson made two separate motions to approve a resolution and an ordinance to impose the proposed sales tax; however, both motions died for lack of a second.
District 3 Commissioner Lee Sims then motioned to have the items placed on the Oct. 26 agenda for further discussion and potential action. After a second, the motion carried 3-2. Watson and District 1 Commissioner Ronny Shumate opposed. Chairman James Hutcheson broke the tie.
