The listing has hit the Internet within the last 24 hours and much of Marshall County is talking about it.
Claysville School has been underutilized for many years as the student population has declined. In recent years, it has housed the alternative school and a fairly large pre-K only school.
Because the school is underutilized and because the county school system lacks a strong tax base - sales taxes paid in towns go the city systems with none of it going back to the county schools - the School Board could use the money.
The property fronts on the Seibold Creek arm of Lake Guntersville, directly behind the Guntersville Airport.
The Internet listing puts the size at a little more than 20 acres.
Supt. Cindy Wigley issued this statement:
“The Claysville community has experienced change in recent years. Guntersville City has annexed most of the businesses, to include the Dollar General. Our county schools do not receive funds from businesses within the city limits. Our district does not have an operable sales tax base. That, along with our aging buildings, make it to where it is a constant struggle to provide even basic facilities throughout our district. In preparation for fall classes, we have ordered 34 mobile classrooms for our Asbury and Douglas campuses. We simply do not have the sales tax base to keep up with student growth and replace aging buildings.
“Student enrollment has declined for the Claysville campus. Students now attend Guntersville City or KDS DAR schools. Due to the decline in enrollment, our school no longer receives funding from the Alabama State Department of Education (for Claysville School). This year the district has spent approximately $92,000 in maintenance and utilities on the Claysville campus. Currently, there are 23 students in two preschool classrooms and a maximum of 20 students in the two alternative school classrooms. Plans are underway to relocate the four classrooms.
“We love our Claysville School and appreciate what the school means to the community and all former students. However, we are left with no choice,” she concluded.
