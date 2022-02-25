Artom Pack spends a lot of time watching war unfold in his home country Ukraine. He still has friends and family there he worries about. Pack was adopted by a family from Boaz when he was a child.
Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled onto trains and cars to flee, according to published reports by the Associated Press.
Ukraine’s government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border in a “full-scale war” that could rewrite the geopolitical order.
Pack, who visited Ukraine at the beginning of the year, said his loved ones are fleeing to the villages located outside the cities.
“They can’t get out of the country,” Pack said. “They are trying to get from the city to villages. They plan on hiding underground in places where they store food and things.”
He said he’s disturbed by images on the news showing civilians mere feet from tanks rolling through the city.
“There have been attacks all over Ukraine,” he said. “They attacked within 30 miles of where my family is.
“We are praying a lot. That’s about all we can do right now.”
Artom’s adoptive mother, Brandy, posted an informational statement on Facebook Thursday.
She said Artom is from Cherkasy Oblast. Oblasts are similar to America’s state system.
Cherkasy Oblast was hit with artillery Wednesday night.
“Places I have seen with my own eyes were bombed,” she said. “Outside of Cherkasy city is a chemical plant with tall smokestacks which I have seen. It was bombed last night.
“Other places nearby were also hit.
“Artom has a house in Chornobai. His biological father lives in the house. His cousin, Serogia, was in Cherkasy during the bombing. He has an infant … Sergoia, the baby, and baby mama did make it to the house Artom owns. It should be safe for now.”
The attacks on Ukraine came from the air first, according to published reports. Laker, Ukrainian authroities described ground invasions in multiple regions and border guards released footage showing a line of Russian military vehicles crossing into Ukraine’s government=held territory. European authorities declared the country’s airspace an active conflict zone.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced martial law and offered weapons to anyone who wished to defend the country.
U.S. President Joe Biden announced G7 leaders would covene Thursday. He was expected to impose harsh sanctions against Russia.
Photos from Ukraine showed cities covered in smoke, rockets stuck in homes and residents injured.
Brandy cautioned Americans that what is shown on TV isn’t the whole story.
“Ukraine has been fighting back,” she said. “They have downed Russian planes, helicopters and destroyed Russian tanks. Russian/Belarus army came into Chernobyl to take the old nuclear facility. The national guard there fought hard, but the nuclear waste facility did receive some damage. I don’t know what that means for now.”
She said food, gas and other supplies are getting scarce.
“Gas stations are impossible,” she said. “Artom’s godfather, Sasha, owns a grocery store and an egg business. His stores are running out of food. People are scared. Scared people do dumb things.”
Pack said he had planned a second trip to Ukraine this month, but his flight was cancelled and he was unable to go.
“I went there earlier this year to help my family prepare,” he said. “They knew something was going to happen.
“They are gathering food and supplies. Gasoline is already over $5. Everyone is trying to get prepared now as best they can before everything is scarce.”
Pack was able to get some money to his friends and family last month but doesn’t know quite how to help now other than to continue praying and to hold onto hope of a peaceful resolution.
“It’s crazy but this is what is happening,” Pack said. “I talked to my family, and they said they are getting prepared for a military draft today. They will begin drafting regular people to fight soon.”
Pack said he’s hopeful other countries – including the United States – will help bring an end to the war.
“I hope governments will help them and resolve this,” he said. “Praying is all we can do right now. I pray the world helps with a solution and finds peace and helps solve the problem, whatever it is.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.