The Sand Mountain Reporter and Sand Mountain Toyota are proud to present this week’s Player of the Week honor to Andy Howard, quarterback for the Albertville Aggies.
Howard shined in a 41-30 come-from-behind win over rival Boaz to give the Aggies their first win of the season.
“What we did offensively, we needed him to have a big game in order to win,” Albertville coach Chip English said of his junior signal caller. “And he was able to do that. We put the pressure on his back a little bit and he ran with it. He was able to extend plays and do some things that gave our receivers a chance to get open.
“We threw some new stuff at him this week, the whole offense, and they were very receptive and able to execute, and that’s the name of the game. Can we execute our offense, and Andy was able to do that at a high level this week.”
Howard finished the game 14 of 21 for 317 yards, while tossing touchdowns of 29, 78, 45, and 31 yards, plus added another 38 yards on the ground. Howard’s 31-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Colvin proved to be the game-winner, helping Albertville outscore the Pirates 21-6 in the fourth.
In the first half he was 9 of 12 for 243 yards and three of those touchdown passes.
“It goes back to preparation,” English added. “Andy all week was making those exact same passes. We had a scramble drill where I gave Andy a box he had to stay in, and the running backs rushed, and he had to not get touched. So, keeping the play alive and then keeping his eyes downfield to find a receiver. It’s nice to see as a coach when the drills correlate to the game.
“Then give credit to the receivers too, keeping those plays alive, then Andy kept his eyes downfield and found the open guy almost every time.”
Howard and the Aggies will open region play this Friday when they travel to Florence to face the Falcons.
Honorable Mention
Gavin Smart, Boaz: School-record 14 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown in 41-30 loss to Albertville.
Jonathan Fountaine, Douglas: 161 rushing yards, 28 receiving yards, 131 kick return yards and three total touchdowns in 56-7 win over DAR.
Logan Anderson, Fyffe: 186 rushing yards and four touchdowns in a 34-6 win over Geraldine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.