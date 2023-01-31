The Whole Backstage Community Theatre with Season Sponsor Sonny Lewis will present the final performances of “Cheaper by the Dozen”, on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, February 2, 3, 4 at 7 p.m., with a Sunday Matinee on February 5 at 2 p.m. Directed by John Davis Rollings, with first-time assistant student director, Dax Stapler, this family-friendly production will touch and delight audiences of all ages.
The onstage adaptation of the non-fiction novel tells the story of Frank Gilbreth’s innovative career as an efficiency expert, while he intertwines his time-saving theories with daily activities in raising a family of 12 children.
Tickets are on sale now for all performances of “Cheaper by the Dozen,” with pricing: $12 for Students, $18 for Senior Adult, and $20 for an Adult ticket. To purchase tickets, call 256-582-7469, or visit the office during business hours Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1120 Rayburn Avenue/Dot Moore Way in Guntersville; or view the website: www.wholebackstage.com; or WBS on Facebook.
